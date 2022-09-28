RIF Trust unveils collaborators in campaign to promote entrepreneurial freedom

The quartet of Osa Seven, Tania Omotayo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and Arese Ugwu have been unveiled as collaborators in the newly launched #HelloToFreedom campaign in line with activities to promote entrepreneurial freedom for Nigerian businesses through second citizenship for Nigerians.

This was announced in a kick-off video by RIF Trust, a leading international citizenship and residency by investment advisory firm on its media platforms

The new #HelloToFreedom campaign and the unveiling of Seven, Omotayo, Coker Aderinokun and Ugwu follow the successful business operations of RIF Trust in the Nigerian market for over a year.

Confirming the collaboration, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director of RIF Trust Nigeria, Ranny Muasher said, “we are delighted to collaborate with Osa Seven, Tania Omotayo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and Arese Ugwu on this new campaign because they have firsthand experience as Nigerians that need global mobility and access in all their respective industries.

“With their unique individual talents, Osa, Tania, Stephanie and Arese are prime examples of leaders in the Nigerian creative and entertainment space today. With this new campaign, we have reaffirmed our commitment to providing Nigerians with second citizenship that improves their quality of life and enhances their ability to access more opportunities globally.

“As the leading Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm, I want to encourage entrepreneurs and individuals who believe they can take on the world to say Hello to Freedom with RIF Trust, ” he said.

Osa, Tania, Stephanie and Arese are promoting RIF Trust’s core messages of, Hello to Freedom and S.M.I.L.E. (Security and Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education).





RIF Trust, whilst preserving connections to home countries, assist individuals in securing visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 4,000 clients and their families around the world.

The organisation is part of the Latitude Group, a residency and citizenship by investment firm in the Middle East and Africa with local focus and global reach of over 22 offices worldwide, including in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, KSA, South Korea, UAE, UK, and the USA.

Information on RIF Trust’s range of Citizenship and Residency by Investment options are available on the #HelloToFreedom campaign site or RIF social media handles