Rico Swavey for burial October 20

The final burial rites of Reality TV star, Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, also known as Rico Swavey begins tomorrow, October 19 with candlelight and a night of tribute at Gafari Animashaun street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

According to a statement obtained by Tribune Online on Tuesday morning as released by his friend, Alex Unusual, the reality star will be laid to rest on October 20.

It will be recalled that Swavey died last week Thursday, days after involving in a car crash.

He will be buried at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi Lagos after a private church service in the morning.

Many of his friends and colleagues said they were yet to come to terms with Swavey’s death as one of them said he died with his unfulfilled dreams of a music project and lofty ideas.

Colleagues and family members of the soft-spoken TV star are expected to pay their last respects to Swavey on Wednesday and Thursday.

His remains will be interred immediately after the church service. He’s survived by his parent and siblings.

