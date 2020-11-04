Richard Kennedy emerges new Chairman/MD in Chevron

A new Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL), Mr Richard (Rick) Kennedy, has emerged.

Mr Kennedy was, prior to his appointment, the Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, overseeing the company’s Deepwater portfolio and assets.

CNL is the operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL Joint Venture (NNPC/CNL JV).

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, the appointment of Mr Kennedy took effect on November 1, 2020.

Mr Kennedy replaces the former Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Jeffrey Ewing, who has since moved into a new role outside Nigeria in Chevron’s Middle East, Africa and South America Region.

The statement profiled Kennedy as possessing a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1984 and joined Chevron in the same year as a Production/Reservoir Engineer.

It further stated that the new chairman had held numerous technical and leadership positions of increasing responsibility within Chevron’s Upstream, Midstream and Technical Center segments.

Brikinn added that the CNL’s new boss has lived and worked in Canada, Indonesia, the Partitioned Zone, Nigeria and the United States in the course of his career in Chevron.

