Rich men who have access to weapons, hard drugs behind insecurity in Nigeria ― Al-Mustapha

Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Nigerian military ruler, General Sani Abacha, has alleged that rich men who’ve access to weapons and hard drugs were behind the insecurity bedeviling the country.

Al-Mustapha posited that dealing with the situation would require the contribution of all and sundry that are patriotic about the country.

He observed that while the authorities would have to step on toes in the effort to normalise the security situation.

Speaking in VOA Hausa’s interview on Wednesday he said “it is high time that every patriotic Nigerian, anyone who has Nigeria, Africa or the entire world at heart, everyone should stand up and make a personal contribution.

“There are people spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding.”

“From the way, they have access to weapons today in Africa, and different kinds of drugs, and from the kind of people that are given such things and they are using it, these have shown that the strength they have has started to overpower the laws of African countries, especially here in Nigeria.”

“That is why in my remarks, I delved on these issues and other issues pertaining to world affairs.”

According to him, many bad things are happening in the country as few individuals were so powerful to have acquired the means of exploring. refining and exporting the nation’s mineral resources.

The former CSO alleged that these few Nigerians benefitting from the country’s mineral resources seemed to be unstoppable.

“If you want to stop them, they are ever ready to use all means at their disposal to fight you. They can even do that in collaboration with their local and foreign allies,” he alleged.

“They are powerful and can fight any government that tries to stop them . Fighting them will require tact, reverting the laws, and educating those carrying out the laws and those in government. They should know where they lag behind and where they are found wanting.

“If this arises, from what I’ve said if things are to be corrected, toes must be stepped upon People must be shown the right thing to do so that peace and harmony would be restored,” he said .

