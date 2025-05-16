Rich List 2025: Nine people that fall off UK’s wealthiest billionaires list

The Sunday Times, on Friday, released its annual compilation of the United Kingdom’s (UK) richest people, called the Rich List 2025, revealing a notable decline in the number of billionaires in the UK.

According to the Rich List, nine individuals or families dropped off, the biggest drop in billionaires since the list began in 1989, according to The Sunday Times.

Tribune Online reports that the list of billionaires, which had 165 in 2024, was released with 156 in 2025, a development that was linked to some reasons.

While the Sunday Times Rich List has new entrants, below is a list of the nine billionaires who fell off for the year 2025.

1. Francois-Henri Pinault & Salma Hayek

The French billionaire and his wife, the actress Salma Hayek, were previously included in the list but have now dropped off. Their absence is attributed to financial setbacks and possibly changes in their UK residency status.

2. Sir Richard Branson

Founder of the Virgin Group, Branson’s wealth has declined to £2.4 billion, reverting to its 2000 level. This downturn is attributed to a challenging year for Virgin Money and Galantic.

3. The Fayed family

The Fayed family, once prominent figures on the Sunday Times Rich List, has been notably absent from the 2025 edition. This marks a significant shift for the family, whose patriarch, Mohamed Al-Fayed, was a well-known Egyptian businessman with substantial assets in the UK.

4. Andy Currie

A director at Ineos since 1999, Currie’s wealth has fallen to £1.919 billion. The decline is linked to a significant drop in profits at Ineos Group Holdings SA.

5. Stephen Fitzpatrick

Founder of OVO Energy, Fitzpatrick experienced a £1.3 billion loss, with a 60% decline in his flying taxi venture’s shares, leading to his removal from the billionaire ranks.

6. Peter Kelly

The founder of IT company Softcat, Peter Kelly, saw his fortune fall below the billion-pound mark, resulting in his exclusion from the list.

7. Ellen DeGeneres

The U.S. television personality, Ellen DeGeneres, had previously been included in the list but has now dropped off, possibly due to changes in her financial status or UK residency.

8. Ben Francis

The founder of Gymshark, Ben Francis, saw a decline in his wealth, leading to his exclusion from the billionaire ranks.

9. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family

Former owners of De Beers, the Oppenheimer family’s wealth has risen by £0.841 billion to £7.937 billion. However, they have fallen off the list this year.

