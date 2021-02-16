Rich, influential people responsible for upheavals in Nigeria, says Buhari

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the upheavals in some parts of the country to a few people with resources and influence, assuring that they will be identified and dealt with in due course.

He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of Borno/Yobe Elders Forum on a courtesy call.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted him as saying: “We need this country. We will continue to work for its stability. I feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions.

“I am confident that we will eventually convince the small number of people with resource and influence that are a nuisance to this great country. God willing, we will identify them and deal with them. I am extremely concerned about your constituency like the rest of the country.”

The president said that the stability of the country is of paramount interest to him and Federal Government will continue to work towards it despite the actions of a few people.

He noted the request for the upgrade and development of infrastructure in the states and assured that while he would do his best in acceding to the requests, he would however, prioritise development in education.

“We are aware of the infrastructure deficit. Our priorities will be education because all our citizens know that children within a certain age must receive it otherwise if they miss it, the future is destroyed,” he said.

In his remarks, Professor Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, said the leaders were in Abuja to thank the president for the tremendous improvement in their states and to intimate him with some of the prevailing socioeconomic conditions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu unveils 10-year infrastructure plan for Lagos as Ehingbeti Summit begins

Latest News

Senate considers bill to detect fraud in public, private corporations, agencies

Latest News

Widow seeks N500m compensation from police, FG over husband’s death

Latest News

Niger govt rescues 10 out of 21 travellers abducted by bandits

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More