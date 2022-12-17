Rice and beans and my health

I am a 74- year old man who loves eating Rice and Beans a lot. There are occasions when I eat Beans alone. Kindly let me know if Rice and Beans are good for me.

Nicholas (by SMS)

Rice and beans, a classic comfort food combination popular all over the world is one of the healthiest dishes you can eat especially at an advanced age. It’s rich in plant protein—12 grams per cup—and it provides nutrients top among them is fiber. Beans are high in many nutrients that are vital to elderly people’s health. Because caloric needs decrease with age and seniors tend to eat less, it’s important for them to eat plenty of nutrient-dense foods. Beans contain antioxidants, fiber, protein, B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, copper, and zinc. Eating whole-grain rice as part of a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle may help reduce your blood cholesterol levels and may lower your risk of heart disease. Whole-grain rice (just like beans) may help you feel full longer, so you may eat fewer calories.

