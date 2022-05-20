Ria Sean releases new single ‘Thai Food’

Ria Sean is a 23-year-old Singer/Songwriter from Lagos, Nigeria, signed jointly to Aristokrat Records and Island Def Jam Recordings.

She caught the attention of the public with her first single ‘Lemonade’ released in November 2020 and it created a wave in the industry. The rising star went on to drop the first single ‘Money bag’ off her debut EP which further endeared her to her fans.

The prolific moment was followed with the release of her widely acclaimed debut 6 track EP ‘Fluid’ which revealed her creativity as a songwriter and musical versatility. The EP is balanced in terms of collaborations as Ria Sean worked with female producers on some tracks. Parallel to this, she has written songs for popular artists both locally like Adekunle Gold, Seyi Shay and internationally like Busiswa and she was also recently featured on Dotty’s popular ‘2022 Ones To Watch’ Apple Music show.

She is coming back today with her new single titled “Thai food”. The song is produced by the Award-winning French producer, Mike bangerz, that she met last year during her first trip to Europe in order to meet and explore new musical cultures. This single is hinted to be the first serve from her upcoming EP which teases to have exciting features.