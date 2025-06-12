Rhodes-Vivour slams Tinubu for commissioning Lagos-Calabar coastal road at 5% completion

Lagos State Governorship Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has expressed dismay over commissioning of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road that is barely five percent done by President Bola Ahmed Tunubu, saying that it was not possible to commission such a project and still gloat over it as having done anything spectacular.
The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road is a 700 kilometers project that is expected to take off from Victoria Island, Lagos down to Calabar, in the South South Nigeria.
Rhodes-Vivour posted a statement via his X handle on Thursday, in his reaction, saying that it was shameful to roll out the drums to commission less than 5% of a project, while they still had to lie and spew propaganda on the so called 30km of road.
According to the LP chieftain, this is the same way the Minister of Finance went abroad to reel out fake data only to be checkmated by data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) days after, describing such development as very embarrassing.
This was just as he sadly noted the rising insecurity in the country, declaring that the harsh truth remained that a party fixated on politics and propaganda cannot govern effectively and, therefore, reason Nigerians were much poorer today than they were less than a decade ago.
This is the same way the minister of finance went abroad to reel out fake data only to be checkmated by data from the CBN days after. So embarrassing.
“While insecurity is on the rise they are shamelessly promoting the “genius” of the NSA.
“The harsh truth is that a party fixated on politics and propaganda cannot govern effectively. That is why Nigerians are much poorer today than they were less than a decade ago,” he said.