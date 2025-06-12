Rhodes-Vivour slams Tinubu for commissioning Lagos-Calabar coastal road at 5% completion

Lagos State Governorship Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has expressed dismay over commissioning of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road that is barely five percent done by President Bola Ahmed Tunubu, saying that it was not possible to commission such a project and still gloat over it as having done anything spectacular.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road is a 700 kilometers project that is expected to take off from Victoria Island, Lagos down to Calabar, in the South South Nigeria.