Rhodes-Vivour finally emerges Lagos LP guber candidate

Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday held its rescheduled governorship primary, witnessing the emergence of Mr Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour as the party’s candidate for the 2023 poll. Rhodes- Vivour polled a total of 111 votes to best his arch and only rival, Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador scored 102 votes in an exercise which saw a total of 216 delegates voted, and witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It would be recalled that the primary slated by the party to pick substitution for its governorship candidate for the state, which took place last Monday in the Oshodi area of the state, along Airport Road, had to be cancelled and a new date fixed due to complaints by Salvador that the delegates list was compromised in favour of his opponent, while Rhodes- Vivour maintained it a little which had since been corrected. Deputy National Chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Lamidi Apanpa officially declared the result, saying that with the outcome, the winner, Rhodes- Vivour would fly the flag of the party as its governorship candidate, come 2023 General Elections. Reacting to his victory, Rhodes- Vivour expressed joy over the outcome, which he described as the freest and fairest exercise, saying that LP was the party set to form the next government. He said Salvador is like a father, I look out for him for advice, I would reach out to him for advice because he has a formidable structure. Salvador, in his reaction, rejected the result, saying that there were exco members who voted three times. He, however, noted that the problem was left for the party to address “if the party wants to win Lagos State in the 2023 elections.”

Salvador, earlier in his address as he addressed the delegates on his plan for Lagos State if given the party’s ticket and elected as next governor of the state, said his administration would extend Lagos investments to the rest parts of South-West states through its Industrial Revolution Development Agenda, expressing worries that increases in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) over the years had made very little impact.

Salvador assured that he should be taken for his words, positing that talking of a State of Excellence required a man of excellence and experience to pilot Lagos State to achieve its dream.

The party’s governorship aspirant, while speaking further, said it saddened him to see people sleeping under the bridge, promising to continue to invest in the youth as he had been doing over the years from his private pocket, for a greater Lagos, adding: “I am a fighter for the youth, we would succeed and take me for my word.”

Addressing the delegates, Rhodes- Vivour promised that his administration would ensure a Lagos that works, declaring that it was time to take Lagos from those who he said had continued to put the state in their pockets.

He further said it was time for a new Lagos, where Lagosians would go to hospitals and get treated and would not spend hours in the traffic, adding: “Our Lagos is meant to work for all of us.”

“There would be jobs for all our youths so that they can be useful to society.

“We are surrounded by water and nobody is supplying water to anybody. We are going to address the traffic situation in the state, we would build Lagos that you would all be proud of,” he assured.

In his welcome address, Lagos State chapter of Labour Party (LP), Mr Kayode Salako, said leaders and delegates were gathered at the occasion to pick the governorship candidate between the duo of Salvador and Rhodes- Vivour, who he described as best personalities for the position, assuring that the party would produce the next governor of Lagos State, come 2023, and by extension the next president of Nigeria.

“Let me assure you that in 2023, LP will produce the governor of Lagos State and by extension the president of Nigeria,” he said.

The party chieftain expressed his appreciation to the leaders, delegates and the INEC team in attendance, describing the primary exercise as the first test his leadership was putting in place to ensure the emergence of the man who would be the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election in the state.

Other party leaders present at the exercise were: Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Lamidi Apanpa; LP National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Muhammed Alkali; former governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, Dr. Rotimi Olulana; Mr. Olukayode Salako, Sam Okpara, Alhaja Memunat Okoya, among others.