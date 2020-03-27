Rewarding excellence: Blingz magazine holds awards night in style

The most creative and credible award platform in south west Nigeria is at it again. Each year, Blingz Magazine seeks out individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to events and truly add value. The awards programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found in the hope to inspire others to further improve their own performance and make the country a better place.

The brand is well known for top- notch event concepts and branding. They wowed the industry with the second edition tagged: ‘Take a flight with us’ , using the edition’s hosts, Woli Agba as a pilot and Biola Adebayo as an air hostess. The hosts’ unveil video was shot at the Ibadan airport, while the event held at Mauve 21 events centre with the whole venue designed like an airplane and the reception , mimiced an airport terminal. The classy event recorded winners like Toyin Abraham, Kenny Blaq, Lafup, Gbenga Adeyinka, Big Bolaji, Dr Smile, Keanzo, Remote and other extraordinary fellows.

This year’s edition was tagged ‘The man with the golden ticket’, a James Bond themed event and the hosts’ unveil video was shot in Nigeria and United Kingdom which is the head quarter of the Mi6.

The video narrated how the mission BEA 2020 was activated to reward the hard working individuals and brands in the event industry, staring Kyle Reese, Akintola Ayinde as Mi6 agents and unveiling Adeniyi Johnson as James Bond (the first black man to play the role)- the man with the golden ticket.

The event producer, Akintola Ayinde, explained that a golden ticket is the most valuable ticket in the world.

He said, ‘’the golden ticket is a voucher that indicates that an individual is entitled to an event. It simply serves as a proof of entitlement and that is the main reason he decided to make the award plaque a mould of a golden ticket.’’

This year’s edition, which is the third, took place on Sunday 22nd of March 2020 at Mauve21 Event Centre Ibadan with a stage designed to depict the montage of Ian Flemming’s 007, giving the hall an ambience of a typical dinner and casino scene of a James Bond film scene. The guests dressed as secret agents for a ‘black tie event’ . Stakeholders in the events and entertainment industry graced the hall and some government officials including the speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly; Rt Hon Debo Ogundoyin who was ably represented and the Honourable Commissioner for Youths and sports Oyo State; Hon Seun Fakorede among others. The awards had 43 voting categories, 5 honorary awards and two recognition awards.

The Nigerian Tribune won the best event-supportive print media platform at the event.

