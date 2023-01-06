RevolutionPlus Property unveils new management executive team

Real estate company, RevolutionPlus Property has unveiled new executive management team to preserve and nurture the mission and vision of the company.

The new structure is created for the team to ensure the culture of providing affordable housing for Nigerians continues. The new management is also saddled with the responsibility of upholding the integrity of the real estate firm.

The GMD/CEO of RevolutionPlus Group, Dr Bamidele Onalaja while appointing the new executives said he is building a legacy that will outlive him and now is the time to allow the younger generation to lead.

“We want to allow these young people who have worked with us over the years to have a sense of belonging that they have a stake in this business. I am still the GMD/CEO of the RevolutionPlus Group, the newly appointed members of the executives are at the front burner handling the affairs of the company,” MrOnalaja said.

The new Management Executive team includes Gbenga Adejimi – Deputy Managing Director (DMD); Aderinmola Olusanya – Chief Operating Officer (COO); Adenike Idowu – Deputy Chief Operating Officer (DCOO); Olawale Majekodunmi – Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Success Onalaja, Strategic Project Manager (SPM).

Others include Maria Kalu – Head of Customer Care/Ikeja Branch Manager; Damilola Adebayo – Head of Projects; Ronke Idowu – Head of Creative and Corporate Communications; Wunmi Balogun – Head of Sales & Marketing and Samuel Adegboyega – Head, Internal Audit.

The Branch Heads include Akinropo Ismaila – Ibadan Branch Manager; Busayo Ibigbemi – Abuja Branch Manager; Adeola Adebobuyi – Abeokuta Branch Manager, Adebusola Adenola – Lekki Branch Manager and Boma Edema – Port Harcourt Branch Manager.

The Group Executive Director (GED) Mrs Tolulope Onalaja urged the new executives to be of good conduct and ensure they continue to uplift the image of the company.

“We decided to entrust you all with the affairs of the company because we believe in you all and believe that you can do much more. RevolutionPlus Property has grown to become a group and we have many other businesses under the group of companies which we oversee.

“We trust the new management team to do a good work and run the affairs of the company seamlessly,” Mrs Onalaja added.





Established in 2014, RevolutionPlus Property has grown to become a reputable brand in the real estate industry. The company has six branches in Nigeria with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Over the years of being in operation, RevolutionPlus Property has 43 estates and eight mega housing projects. The firm is known for various innovations in the real estate industry, including instant allocation, among others.