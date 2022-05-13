RevolutionPlus celebrates eight years, reiterates commitment to affordable housing

The Managing Director, RevolutionPlus Property Ltd., a real estate company, Mr Bamidele Onalaja, has reiterated the company’s commitment to the provision of affordable land and housing ownership across the country.

Onalaja gave the assurance in an interview with Friday Treat on the sidelines of the company’s eighth anniversary on Wednesday in Lagos.

He noted that Nigerians deserved decent accommodation irrespective of their class, occupation and location.

Onalaja said that the company had set out short and long-term plans for an affordable housing scheme.

“We are much passionate about our vision in providing affordable lands and housing schemes for the Nigerians because we believe that every Nigerian earning decent pay can afford a home.

“We are not much into luxurious homes or Green and Smart Homes, because we want as many people that can key into our affordable housing scheme to come in, especially the middle class people.

“Our aim is to make both our lands and homes accessible for every Nigeria irrespective of status.

“We are more interested in making many low income earners landlords while ensuring that they have all the basic amenities that every Nigerian home can afford,” he said.

Onalaja said that RevolutionPlus focuses on providing shelter for Nigerians at affordable prices.

He said, “Our commitment to providing affordable lands and housing units all over Nigeria is on the account of our self motivation because if we are to consider the business climate, we won’t be in business today.

“ `Amidst the harsh economic condition, we are growing stronger because we self-motivate and do not get discouraged which has been our success story so far.”

According to him, the vision of the company is to reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria, especially in Lagos, where it’s located.

“Affordable housing project is achievable for all Nigerians through our various housing and land installment facility, so they need not worry about how to go about it given the economic condition in the country.

“As we know, the housing deficit in Nigeria is high, but on our own side within the few years of operation, we have been able to produce close to 1,000 landlords in our estates.”

