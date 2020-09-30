RevolutionNow: Police warn against protest in Sokoto

The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State Command has called on residents of the state not to embark on any illegal protests in the state.

The Commands Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed that no group has been given permission to protest in the state.

Abubakar was reacting to a group tagged “RevolutionNow” on a plan to protest against government policy across the country to mark Independence day.

In his response to our correspondent, he said, “I know very well that no group has the permission of the State Command to hold any procession of any kind under any nomenclature, please.”

Tribune Online recalled that the convener of the group in Sokoto, Commerade Ajisafe Folake while speaking with our correspondent in Sokoto declared the intention of the group.

According to her, “This is a protest against bad governance in the country and is coming up in all the thirty-six (36) states of the federation including Abuja.

“We have our right for peaceful protest under the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, so we don’t need any further clearance from the police.

“I want to assure police that we are coming out in a peaceful manner tomorrow to protest and demand good governance.” She added.

