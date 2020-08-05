#RevolutionNow: Police take over venue of Lagos rally, arrest two

Men of the Nigerian Police force have taken over the #RevolutionNow rally, held on Wednesday.

The protest which was initially supposed to hold at Allen Junction in Lagos was taken to Computer Village area, Ikeja.

Policemen, however, arrived Ikeja around 10:18 am to disperse protesters at the rally which is part of the nationwide protest held to commemorate the one year anniversary of #RevolutionNow protests.

Protesters who were seen with placards with various inscriptions scampered for safety when policemen fired tire gas canisters into the air.

The protesters who were chorusing “a people, united, can never be defeated,” later returned to have a face-off with the police.

One of the protesters said: “This is the time, it’s either you fight for yourself or you die as a chicken. #RevolutionNow

“Nigeria since 1950 has never done anything good for the country. We have never grown up to understand what good governance is.

“I did not grow up to understand good governance. They tell us we are the leaders of tomorrow but yet we have men of seventies, eighties, nineties in government. When will we take over? The time is now.”

At about 11:25 Police officers and over 10, Police Patrol took over Ikeja underbridge to prevent the protesters who had regrouped.

The protesters who are afraid of bring arrested ran into Computer village upon sighting the Policemen.

At least, two persons have been arrested in connection with the protest. #RevolutionNow

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…