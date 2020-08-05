RevolutionNow: Ondo Youths participate in protest

Protesters who are mainly youths from Ondo state have converged on Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State to participate in the #RevolutionNow protest ongoing across major cities in Nigeria.

Residents of the commercial city also joined in the protest, moving across all the streets in Ore town, demanding for a better society.

The protesters specifically called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give priority to the welfare of the Nigerian citizens and improved welfare of the citizens. #RevolutionNow

They called on the President Buhari to address the insecurity in the country, describing the insecurity situation in the country as embarrassing. #RevolutionNow

Meanwhile, armed security personnel are stationed in strategic locations within Ore as the protester’s march across major streets, calling for the people to rise up and fight for their rights. #RevolutionNow

Details later…….

