RevolutionNow: My hair was shaved with knife, broken bottle by security operatives ― Victim

Hair of one of the protesters at Wednesday’s #RevolutionNow protest was shaved off with a knife and broken bottle by security personnel yet to be identified during the protest in Abuja.

It will be recalled that a combined team of security personnel was deployed to disperse members of #RevolutionNow movement who were gathered at Unity Fountain, Maitama, to demand good governance from President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

The victim (name withheld), who, however, narrated his ordeal to journalists, said the officers asked him to prostrate on the floor before one of them pulled out a knife while another used a broken bottle to cut off his dreadlocks and shave his hair.

He lamented that the security operatives harassed him for wearing “brown hair” since he was not a woman.

Another protester with bruises on his back, Damilare Adenola, said he was dehumanised and battered by the security operatives for taking part in the protest to demand better governance from the administration of President Buhari, saying he was flogged with iron, chain and kicked to the ground for no reason.

“I was beaten by more than four soldiers and policemen. They slapped me several times and kicked me with boots. They also collected my phone and did not return it to me.

“It is unfortunate that this government does not accommodate civic space. There is no freedom of speech in Nigeria again.” He bemoaned.

