Revoke CAMA now, cleric urges FG

The National Vice President, South-South, of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Bishop Simeon Okah, has urged the Federal Government to revoke the controversial clause in the new Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) in the interest of peace and security in the country.

He also urged all well-meaning Nigerians, Muslims and Christians alike, to speak out and condemn the controversial law to save the country from imminent collapse.

Okah, who is the Bishop of the Flock of Christ Mission in Warri, declared that the Federal Government has no moral right to regulate religious centres that it did not help to institute in the first place.

Speaking to journalists after a church service in Warri on Sunday, he said the uproar already following the ratification of the Act should alert President Muhammadu Buhari that he has stoked another wildfire that could ravage the entire country.

Dr Okah said those who smuggled the controversial Sub-section 838, 1 & 2 inti the CAMA Act were enemies of the nation and were aware of the aftermath.

ALSO READ: Gov Sule pledges quality educational infrastructure in Nasarawa

He said from the experience garnered across the nations of the world, similar regulations in advanced nations such as Britain and the US were solely directed at protecting governments’ investments in churches which receive grants as nongovernmental organisations from governments.

The case, he submitted, was not the same in Nigeria where the government has no single investment or contribution whatsoever in churches and therefore has no moral right to regulate what it has no inputs in.

He said the church has kept the law of the land by paying taxes of its business investments such as schools and hospitals which are profit-oriented.

The man of God added that the government has no legal or moral right to tinker with the trustees of churches let alone tamper with their bank accounts in the guise of regulating their activities.

According to him, such action would amount to a denial of religious freedom which is against the spirit of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Bishop Okah, therefore, called on the National Assembly to swiftly revoke the obnoxious aspect of the law and halt the rising tension in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…

We Pay N250,000 Bribe Per Trip, Lagos Truck Owners Cry Out

On Monday last week, the Lagos State government staved off a planned strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) in the state over alleged extortion of its members by security operatives and hoodlums in the course of conducting their lawful business…

It’s Sad That Public Servants Depreciate Immediately After Retirement —Osun Ex-HoS, Akinwusi

I must tell you that I am one of the saddest people around because having served the government for a good part of one’s life, 35 years, and retiring with nothing to take home is disheartening. Even when such people were still in the active service, their monthly earnings were not sufficient for them. Before I became the HoS, I was always challenged when I saw people retire and discovered that the quality of their lives depreciated…

El-Rufai’s Humiliation And Mamman Daura’s Curious London Trip

The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited by his history of intolerance and verbal terrorism against his own people will inflict tremendous violence on the governor’s psychic wellbeing…