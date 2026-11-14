Revisiting Ladi Kwali’s legacy at Art X Lagos

AKIN ADEWAKUN reports on this year’s edition of Art X Lagos, an important event in the contemporary art scene, highlighting the tribute to female potter Ladi Kwali.

LAST weekend, art lovers, artists, and collectors from Africa and beyond converged on Lagos’ Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island for the 11th Art X Lagos. The event ran from November 5 to 8 with the theme ‘A New Chapter, A New Decade’.

As it enters its second decade, the fair has become an important event in the international contemporary art scene. It gives artists from Africa and the diaspora a chance to reach audiences outside the continent. This year’s programme included top galleries, large installations, smaller retrospectives, panel discussions, film screenings, and live performances.

A highlight of the fair was ‘Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel’, an exhibition curated by Dr Jareh Das. It explored the life and legacy of Ladi Dosei Kwali (1925–1984), one of Nigeria’s most celebrated ceramic artists, whose portrait is on the N20 banknote. The exhibition brought together her pottery and archival materials, offering a wider view of her art and the matrilineal traditions behind it.

Kwali was born in Kwali village, now part of the Federal Capital Territory and learned pottery from her aunt. She mastered hand-building and coiling, key techniques in Gbagyi women’s ceramic traditions, and created work that brought Nigerian pottery international recognition.

Zenith Bank sponsored the exhibition, which included pieces on loan from the National Museum in Onikan, Lagos, and private collections. The show aimed to do more than honour Kwali as an individual artist. By displaying her work with that of other Gbagyi potters like Kande Ushafa and Asibi Ido, as well as traditional ceramics from Gbagyi, Nupe, and Bida communities, it highlighted the broader networks of women, knowledge, and craft that influenced her.

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This tribute was part of a larger programme that featured contemporary gallery shows, curated installations, and the fair’s regular events: ART X Live!, ART X Talks, and ART X Cinema. All these showed the event’s focus on the links between art, cultural memory, and today’s African experience.

Films shown included Joel ‘Kachi Benson’s ‘Mothers of Chibok’ and Ed Keazor’s documentary ‘Who Holds the Camera? 100 Years of Nigerian Cinema.’ The programme also featured a talk with Emmy-winning Benson.

The Art Across Borders section challenged traditional ideas of artistic value. It looked beyond the commercial art market to focus on the broader cultural and social roles artists play. The 2026 selection featured five artists and initiatives from across Africa whose studios serve as workshops, schools, incubators, and spaces for artistic exchange.

Participants included Kaloki Nyamai from Kenya; Zimbabwe’s Kamene Cultural Centre and Georgina Maxim’s Village Unhu; Moroccan artist Ghizlane Sahli, who collaborates with female artisans; Angola’s Kiluanji Kia Henda, linked to KinoYetu and Fuckin’ Globo; and Nigeria’s Victor Ehikhamenor, whose projects include Angels & Muse and the Black Muse Festival.

Since starting in 2016, Art X Lagos has worked to build up the infrastructure of African contemporary art. It connects artists and galleries with international collectors and institutions and creates chances for cultural exchange. The 11th edition, attended by eminent guests including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, showed a stronger focus on the histories, communities, and knowledge systems that support today’s artistic practice.

For founder and chief executive Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, the fair’s second decade is an opportunity to rethink what progress means while staying connected to the past.

“As we begin our second decade, we are reflecting on what it means to move forward while staying connected to our rich histories and knowledge. When vision and commitment come together, creativity becomes a powerful force that changes how the world sees us. We hope visitors leave with a renewed sense of possibility for African art.”