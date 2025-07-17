Review TETfund Act to accommodate private universities, NASS urged

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Professor Noah Yusuf, has urged the National Assembly to review the Act establishing Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) to enable private university benefit from its supplementary support for development of public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Professor Yusuf, whose tenure ended on Monday, argued that TETfund derives its funds from private organisations in the country, saying that private universities in the country should benefit there from.

The don, who said that private institutions could do better with TETfund in the areas of infrastructures, research and learning, urged NASS to look into the Act and make necessary amendments to accommodate private schools.

Talking on his stewardship, Professor Yusuf expressed regret that he couldn’t establish a printing press for the school during his five years stay, “despite the fact that the university had already committed over ₦7 million into the project.

“Certain circumstances” halted the plans,” he said

Despite that concern, Yusuf highlighted several milestones achieved under his leadership, including the introduction of inaugural lectures, annual reports, and establishment of international schools.

According to him, he assumed office in July 2020 when the university was “virtually at a standstill,” with little infrastructure in place.

“At the time, we had three campuses – Igbaja (spread over more than 100 hectares,) Adeta and Atere none of which were fenced. Today, they are all fully fenced,” he said.

“Also, when we assumed office, the institution had 45 academic programmes and over 3,000 students, but within three months, the National Universities Commission (NUC) scheduled a visit to accredit our 23 courses.

“We were able to get 21 of those courses accredited at the time. Two years later, the remaining two also got full accreditation. Today, all our courses are accredited,” he explained.

On infrastructural development, Yusuf said his administration successfully transformed the Igbaja campus with four farmhouses, and established a gym and recreational centre at the Adeta campus.

“We also built hostels at the Atere campus with donations from former Katsina governor Aminu Massari. With that, we got the trust of our students because we patronise there with them,” he added.

Yusuf described his tenure as a period of revival for the university, stating, “When I came on board, the school was almost at a standstill, but we were able to rescue and restore it.”

Yusuf also emphasised the transformation of the university’s working and learning environment since he assumed office, recalling: “When I came on board, I called on my staff to share their challenges with me,” adding that: “over 40 per cent of the staff have been supported with loans, while many have also benefited from sponsorships to attend both local and international trainings and conferences which has not only improved staff morale but enhanced academic delivery.”

The university, he noted, is currently rated as the first private university in Kwara State, second overall in the state, and third among private universities in Nigeria, the feat he attributed to collective effort and innovation.

Al-Hikmah University, according to him, has also embraced different models of instruction, blending virtual and physical learning methods.

“Our academic programmes have received full accreditation from the NUC, a testament to the university’s academic robustness”, he said with pride.

Another key highlight of his tenure is the structural development across campuses, which has continued to attract increased student enrollment.

Notably, the Igbaja campus stands out for its agricultural programme, which Prof. Yusuf disclosed is completely tuition-free.

“We deliberately made the agricultural programme tuition-free”, he explained, “because we want to empower young Nigerians to feed the nation.”

Professor Yusuf concluded by expressing his vision for Al-Hikmah as a centre of excellence that blends faith and scholarship.