Review of ‘The Book of Memory’

THIS book is a gripping story. It is a book that exposes humanity and shows not just the failings of humanity but the goodness that is inherent in it when one chooses to look a little deeper than the surface. ‘The Book of Memory’ written by PetinaGappah is narrated by an Albino female character who is named ‘Memory’. She is arrested and sentenced to death for murdering Lloyd who was a white man and also her benefactor.

Though the novel starts with her responding to her lawyer’s advice during which she puts her thoughts to paper and records all that happened to her, it was an avenue for her to heal, look at her past and reconcile with it while looking towards the future. All of these stories were written by her while in prison.

The book explores many themes like betrayal, friendship, courage, family, racism, colourisation, political upheaval (the book is set in Zimbabwe when power moves from one political party to the other).

Memory bonds with the women of the prison and with Loveness who treats her specially. We discover that it is because in Memory, Loveness sees her daughter.

The novel exposes the terrible state of prison systems and the judicial system of Zimbabwe. The women are kept like animals in the most unsanitary conditions.

The theme of religion and superstition is also relayed in the book, but more important, is the matter of skin colour and how it is viewed.

Through Memory’s trials, she comes to accept that things happen for a reason and the acceptance of that fact makes her come to peace with herself, which is her redemption, even though by societal standards she is guilty. The book is a great read and highly recommended.

Onwah is a book enthusiast and blogger.

