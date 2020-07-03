Review of Ahmed’s ‘How To Bring Your Customers Back’

The book “How To Bring Your Customers Back” by Ahmed Omotosho is precisely a tool that must be on every business men’s table. The book delves into the major psychology of selling and gaining the patronage of the customers consistently through the simple concept of understanding every customer’s need and stepping in to fill the exact space in the way the customer desired it.

I find the book very easy to read because the employed a very simple and unambiguous style of writing, the practical examples from his own life experiences make the book relatable to our everyday lives and ultimately proffer working solutions to hitherto worrying influences of inability to retain customers.

This book will come handy for anyone hoping to excel in business and another person to person relationships.

The salesperson of the 21st century knows one thing: “Customers are your most important asset. They don’t care about you, they only care about themselves.” How do you care for your customers without knowing what they care about?

This book is an interesting manual for any salesperson who wants to build a business that lasts. The way the stories are weaved to transmit sound sales strategies is lovable.

This book is a masterclass. It is indeed an eye-opener to all business owner, intended business owner, business customers and every person who is involved in the business world.

The author was able to introduce a formidable model that could help in managing customers that patronize one’s business and also to help improve and increase the turnover in the business. Everyone is truly a customer to another business even as a business owner, this maiden book by the author would also expose to customers what is expected from any business which render services to them.

This book is indeed a must-read, don’t just glance through, read in details, DOWNLOAD the model formation, ACT on them, your CUSTOMERS definitely won’t ever think of leaving your business for another.

Yayi, as the author is fondly referred, no doubt has immortalized himself. He has written a book that will not only be resourceful for young people but to generations to come. I am convinced that everyone has to get this book!

Ahmed Omotosho has proven himself to be a great writer and amazing storyteller. With the book, “How to Bring Your Customers Back”, he’s told a powerful story that we all need to hear, businessmen or not.

Good writing becomes great when stories are shared to drive the points home.

Combining these two skills, Ahmed has successfully come forth with one of the best books out there that talk about business, selling, making and retaining customers.

He starts each chapter with personal anecdotes which grabs your attention as you read and retains it until the lessons become glaring even for an eight-year-old reader.

He simplifies his writing using clear and lucid words that easily make the book a good read for anyone, young or old.

His points in each paragraph are well laid out, initially as bullet points. Then he went ahead to elaborate each of them.

This tactic makes it easier for the lazy reader who hopes to first skim through to see what the gist of a chapter will be.

It pays not to be a lazy reader especially when it comes to bringing your customers back using tactics and strategies laid out by Ahmed in this bestseller.

Skimming through will do you no good except you read through every bit of the word taking notes along the way.

Recommending this book for those in business and even those not in business. As long as you provide one or two values that people pay you for, you need to learn the rope from this book on how to impress your customers to death and buy their loyalty for life.

