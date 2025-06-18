Review 2022 NIHOTOUR act, FTAN tasks Tourism Minister

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has formally written to the Minister of Culture, Arts, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, demanding an immediate review and overhaul of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Establishment Act of 2022.

FTAN argues that the current act is causing crises within the Nigerian tourism industry.

In a letter signed by the federation’s president, Mr Nkereuwem Onung, FTAN urged the minister to intervene to clarify the roles and responsibilities within the Nigerian tourism and hospitality industry.

The letter states that the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act of 2022 has led to significant confusion within the sector.

Dated June 16, 2025, the letter reads: “We are aware that the current Director General of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, is attempting to implement the objectives outlined in the NIHOTOUR (Establishment) Act of 2022, which has already generated conflicts and confusion in the industry. The Federation does not endorse this situation.

“We therefore call on the Honorable Minister to act promptly to prevent the hospitality and tourism industry from descending into chaos and imminent collapse due to the unclear objectives, powers, and roles of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) as outlined in the Establishment Act of 2022, in addition to conflicting interests and potential unconstitutionality.”

FTAN highlighted existing confusion in the Nigerian tourism industry regarding the institute’s roles and objectives.

The letter notes, “When the then-President, General Muhammadu Buhari, signed the Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Acts into law on February 14, 2022, there was a lack of comprehensive consultation with stakeholders before their enactment, which has now resulted in significant disorder in the industry.”

The letter emphasises that the ambiguities of the Act are becoming increasingly clear. It questions whether NIHOTOUR functions as a professional body, a training/academic body, a regulatory body, or a combination of all three.

FTAN also pointed out specific inconsistencies within the Act that contribute to confusion, such as: “Sections 4 and 5 detail the functions and powers of NIHOTOUR, respectively. Section 6 establishes the Board, whose powers are also outlined in Section 9. Part VI (Sections 28 to 31) elaborates on the process for becoming a member of the profession.’ These provisions raise significant questions regarding NIHOTOUR’s classification within the hospitality and tourism sector.

For instance, paragraphs (e) and (f) of Section 4 assign the Institute functions typically associated with a professional body, including:

“4. (e) determine the standards of knowledge, content, and skills required for those seeking membership in the hospitality, travel, and tourism profession, and review those standards;

“(f) maintain a register of fellows, associates, and registered members entitled to practice as hospitality, travel, and tourism professionals in Nigeria, and publish a list of such individuals.”

Moreover, Section 4(d) mandates the Institute to “(d) cooperate with the Standards Organization of Nigeria and relevant bodies in updating internationally recognised personnel within the hospitality, travel, and tourism industry in Nigeria.”

A thorough reading of the Act, especially Parts VI, VII, and Sections 4(e)-(f) together with 5(3)(c), suggests that NIHOTOUR is intended to function as a professional body.

The term “members of the Institute” is commonly associated with professional or similar organizations with exclusive membership, rather than a government agency. However, Section 5(3)(c) states that NIHOTOUR is responsible for “the discipline and welfare of members of the Institute by the Public Service Rules, 2008.”

This creates a contradiction; if NIHOTOUR is structured as a professional body, how could the Act subject its members to disciplinary measures under the Public Service Rules?

This inconsistency raises serious concerns, as one of the foundational principles of professionalism is the independence of professional opinion. A deficiency in this regard could expose a member to professional discipline, thereby undermining the integrity of the profession itself.