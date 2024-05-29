The Inuwar Masarautar Bichi Emirate Council, comprising stakeholders from one of the emirate councils abolished by the Kano State Government, has issued an urgent call to the state government and assembly to reverse the repealed Emirates Bill and allow the five emirates to continue operating.

This demand comes in response to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s announcement dissolving the five emirate councils created by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Mr. Bello Gambo, Secretary of the Inuwar Masarautar Bichi, expressed strong opposition to the dissolution, stating that it is unacceptable and will result in over 3000 citizens losing their jobs, leading to insecurity.

The group categorically rejected the government’s plan to appoint a “2nd Class Emir” or district heads, insisting that their Emir be allowed to continue in his position.

They emphasised that they are not pleading with the government to sustain their emirates but rather pressuring them to allow the emirates to continue operating.

Gambo criticized the government for losing focus by dissolving the councils without considering the significant development gains made in the state.

He reminded that the five emirate councils were established to bring rural communities closer to the government and have achieved notable success in stopping urban/rural migration and ensuring that many enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The Inuwar Masarautar Bichi Emirate Council urged the government to reconsider its decision and allow the emirate councils to continue operating, warning that they will resist any attempt to appoint a “2nd Class Emir” or district heads. They insisted that their Emir must be allowed to continue in his position, and they will not accept anything less.