By: Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, to reverse the policy on the redesigned new naira notes.

Akeredolu, who said the CBN should allow both the new and old notes to co-exist, noted that despite an existing court injunction, the old notes seem to have ceased to be legal tender in the country.

The Governor stated this on Tuesday evening while receiving members of the Youth Directorate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by Seyi Tinubu.

Akeredolu faulted the timing of the policy, stating that it is ill-timed, adding that the problem created by the naira and fuel scarcity have affected the ratings of the APC.

He said: ”We have a problem we are facing in this country today. Our rating as a party is not that favorable. Let’s not deceive ourselves. Must it be now that we will have this financial policy?

“How? Fuel and everything? Things are not easy. This policy is not right at this time. It should be reversed. Reserve it and tell CBN that we are reversing it. Let old and new notes co-exist.

“Okada, taxis , banks are not taking old notes again. There is an injunction and everyone is behaving like there is no injunction.

“We have said that this man (CBN Governor) should be removed when he contested to be President. The man is not fit for that position. A man who attempted to be President will frustrate us at this time.”

Akeredolu commended Seyi Tinubu, who is the son of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his team for the rigorous campaign embarked upon for the success of the APC.

While appreciating the youths in the party for their relentless efforts, the Governor revealed that youth will determine the outcome of the next week Presidential election.





He said “Your demographic shows that you occupy a larger percentage. You are the ones that will talk to yourself.”

Akeredolu explained that the choice of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Tinubu was premised on informed decisions based on his competence and track record.

“We didn’t waver when we said that the Presidency must come to the South. And when it got to the south, we didn’t waver when we said competence and track record are important.

“Our choice of Asiwaju was premised on informed decision not because we are from the same tribe.” he said

He further commended the State Youth Leader of the party, Ayo Olawande Wisdom for running the youth department of the party effectively.

Earlier, Seyi Tinubu appreciated the Governor for his commitment to youth development and inclusion.

“We have come to seek your approval to add to what you have done in the state already in terms of campaign. We will be in Ondo for the next two days to meet with the youths.

“Thank you for all you have been doing for Ondo and Nigeria. Most especially for young Nigerians and youths in the state. With the work you have done, we know Asiwaju has no worries in Ondo State.” he said

The Governor was joined by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; National Vice Chairman of party (Southwest) Hon. Isaac Kekemeke; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Commissioner for Finance; Hon. Wale Akinterinwa; and the Director-General of the Project Performance and Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) Mr. Babajide Akeredolu.

