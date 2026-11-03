Reverse directive targeting 57 Nigerian bank workers, NiDCOM urges Gambia

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged the Central Bank of The Gambia to reverse its directive requiring banks operating in the country to replace non-Gambian employees with qualified Gambian nationals, warning that the policy could displace 57 Nigerian professionals.

The commission described the directive, reportedly issued on September 16, 2026, as deeply worrisome, particularly as the affected Nigerian workers hold valid residency and work permits and have contributed to the country’s banking sector.

The statement signed by NiDCOM’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that the directive requires banks to replace existing non-Gambian employees with qualified Gambian nationals on or before December 31, 2026.

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Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that while The Gambia had the right to promote local employment and develop its workforce, such policies should be implemented fairly and in a manner that respects existing employment arrangements and legitimate work authorisations.

According to the commission, the 57 Nigerian professionals work in four Nigerian-origin banks operating in The Gambia and could be affected by the directive.

NiDCOM noted that the contributions of the four banks to the Gambian economy were significant, accounting collectively for approximately 37.2 per cent of total banking industry deposits, valued at 35.3 billion Gambian dalasi, and 32.6 per cent of loans, amounting to 7.67 billion dalasi.

The banks also account for about 37 per cent of the industry’s total assets, valued at 44.78 billion dalasi, while contributing approximately 34.5 per cent of investments in Central Bank bonds.

The commission further disclosed that the banks reportedly provided 90 per cent of the funding supporting the operations of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC).

It argued that displacing qualified African professionals through a blanket employment directive contradicts efforts to promote African investment, regional economic cooperation and the free movement of people across the continent.

NiDCOM, therefore, called on the Gambian apex bank to immediately reconsider and reverse the directive, urging it to engage the Nigerian High Commission in Banjul, affected financial institutions and other relevant stakeholders to find an equitable resolution.

The commission also appealed to the Gambian authorities to uphold the principles of ECOWAS integration and preserve the longstanding cordial relations between Nigeria and The Gambia through constructive diplomatic engagement.