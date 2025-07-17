Reverse delineation of Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo communities, OPC charges INEC

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has expressed deep concern over recent delineation exercise in Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo communities in Warri by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), describing it as flawed and biased.

It urged for a reversal to prevent breakdown of law and order between Itsekiri and Ijaw communities in the area

OPC made the call in a statement by its spokesperson, Barr. Yinka Oguntimehin, copy of which was made available to newsmen.

The statement highlighted other alleged infractions to include the renaming of Itsekiri communities, dragging of communities from Edo and Ondo states to create units and wards in Itsekiri areas, among others all of which it observed seemed to favour the Ijaw community.

The socio-cultural organisation, while sadly noting that INEC’s creation of units on shrines, waters, and forests contradicted its own guidelines, equally highlighted alleged unequal treatment where it ensured that Ijaw areas in Warri South West LGA were fully delineated, while Itsekiri areas were not.

This was just as it also expressed grave concern about the ongoing attempts by the Ijaw community to encroach on Itsekiri lands, specifically areas such as Abiteye, Ijahala, and Kantu.

“The Ijaw community’s intentions seem to be driven by a desire to gain control over Itsekiri oil facilities, which could lead to renewed crises and potentially allow them to take over more communities.

“This is reminiscent of past conflicts where they partially succeeded in doing so. We fear that if this situation is not addressed, it could escalate into another crisis, threatening the stability and security of the Itsekiri people,” OPC said.

OPC, therefore, demanded that INEC should prioritise implementing prior court judgments related to the Warri Federal Constituency, particularly the reversion to the 10-ward structure in Warri South LGA and other land disputes judgments.

It maintained that upholding these judgments, adhering to its guidelines and avoiding a repeat of the aforementioned irregularities, remained the only way the electoral Umpire could conduct another credible delineation exercise, and ensure a fair and transparent process.

