Reverend Oyediran’s death a colossal loss ― Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has condoled with the families of Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran on the death of their matriarch, who is Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, describing it as a collosal loss to the entire family, the Yoruba race as well as the country.

Adams said this on Saturday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, expressing shock at the news of her passing, as he declared that the news of the death was a great loss to him personally.

Aare Ona Kakanfo, while sympathising with families of the deceased, said the late Oyediran would be remembered for her humility and efforts in sustaining the legacies of the sage alongside her sister, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu.

“My heartfelt condolences go to my sister, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, and to the management of Tribune Newspapers, the Oyedirans and most especially, the Awolowo family, on the death of the eldest daughter of the first Premier of Western Region, Pa Obafemi Awolowo, who died in Ibadan yesterday.

“It was a great loss to me personally. However, the late Reverend Oyediran would be remembered for her humility and efforts in sustaining the legacies of the late sage alongside my sister, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu.

“I wish to also express my condolences to Professor Olukayode Oyediran, the widower, and the children over the death,” Iba Adams said.

Speaking further, Adams said the late Oyediran, in her life time, was an epitome of humility, a pillar of the Awolowo dynasty and a great woman of substance.

According to him, Oyediran took the baton as chairmanship of Tribune titles shortly after the glorious passage of Chief (Mrs) HID Awolowo and made a remarkable impact in sustaining the legacies of the Awolowos.

