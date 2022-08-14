Reverend father kidnapped in Abia, abductors demand N50m

Latest News
By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
FILE PHOTO
Unknown gunmen on Friday, abducted the Deputy Registrar of Catholic Spiritan University, Nneochi (SUN), Rev.  Fr. Chinedu Nwadike along Okigwe – Enugu Road, Umunnochi, Abia State.
He was kidnapped alongside a seminarian while on their way to Enugu for an official assignment.
It was gathered that a military checkpoint is located around the area where the kidnap incident happened.
This was at Nneochi axis, shortly after driving out of the gate of his university, Spiritan University Nneochi, on his way to Enugu.
This is the second attempt to kidnap him in recent times as in the first attempt, he was shot directly but managed to escape.
However, this time, the abductors succeeded and are said to be demanding a ransom of N50m, according to a source.
However, when contacted,  the Umunneochi LGA chairman, Ifeanyi Madu confirmed the incident, while all efforts to get the Abia Police PRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna through phone calls proved abortive.


