Reverend father kidnapped at home in Edo

The spate of kidnapping remains unabated in Edo State as a Catholic Priest, Rev Father Osia, was on Sunday morning kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers.

Tribune Online gathered that Father Osia was kidnapped in Ikabigbo Community in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state as he was preparing for the service.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have invaded the clergyman’s home and whisked him away to an unknown destination through the bush.

A source within the community told journalists that the community vigilante group was immediately mobilised and commended immediate bush combing aimed at rescuing the priest.

The source further explained that the suspected kidnappers, who were heavily armed, shot one of the community boys searching for the victim, and was rushed to a hospital at Auchi, where he was referred to Irrua specialist hospital from treatment.

The traditional ruler of the community, Bramah Alegeh, who confirmed the development, stated that efforts were on to get the Catholic priest rescued.

Alegeh added that the police and the army in collaboration with local vigilante were combing the bush to ensure the release of the priest.

When contacted the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chidi Nwanbor, said he was in church and would get back.

