Reveal identities of minister who bought $37.5m property, those behind death threats, Reps Minority tells EFCC chair

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Thursday tasked the acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa to reveal the identities of the female minister who bought $37.5 million from a bank and deposited $20 million cash.

The Minority Caucus who gave the charge via a statement titled ‘EFCC: Minority Reps task FG not to muffle Bawa’s death threat complaints,’ issued by its Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, which applauded the courage of the EFCC helmsman, also urged him to disclose the identities of those behind the threats.

“The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has tasked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Government not to muffle the outcry by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, that he has been receiving death threats in the course of his duty.

“The Minority Caucus is disturbed by the silence of the APC-led Federal Government to this worrisome development, which is smacks of an attempt to shield corrupt officials within its system, and will hold it responsible should any harm befall the EFCC Chairman.

“Our Caucus calls on the EFCC Chairman to go public and expose the names of those threatening him as well as issues of corruption involving such individuals.

“We also demand an immediate investigation into the revelation as such threats on the life of the EFCC Chairman cannot be glossed over.

“Moreover, the Minority caucus is alarmed over the indictment of a female minister in the APC-led Federal Government for buying a $37.5 million property from a bank and deposited $20 million cash.

“The Minority Caucus notes that this revelation by the EFCC is another sad commentary on the monstrous corruption and treasury looting going on in the APC-led administration.

“The Caucus urges the EFCC Chairman not to be deterred by the threats but remain focused as well as go ahead to disclose the identities of those behind the threats as well as that of the said minister for appropriate action,” Hon. Elumelu said in the statement.

