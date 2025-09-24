Revamping agriculture in Oyo State: Makinde’s transformational drive

By Adesoji Olusegun

Oyo State, under the visionary leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, has continued to record landmark achievements in agriculture through strategic programmes and initiatives aimed at boosting food security, empowering farmers, and modernizing the agricultural sector. One of the most remarkable interventions is the 50 percent tractorisation subsidy programme, which has so far benefited 6,103 farmers as of September 8, 2025, with the programme still ongoing. This initiative has significantly reduced the burden of mechanized farming costs, making modern farming practices more accessible to local farmers.

In 2024, the Makinde-led administration made giant strides in supporting farmers across various subsectors. Over 1,000 fish farmers received 3,000 bags of 15kg of feed free of charge, a development that tremendously boosted fish production in the state. Additionally, 2,537 arable farmers were empowered with critical inputs such as cassava stems, hybrid premier maize seeds, knapsack sprayers, and herbicides. In the same year, no fewer than 2,600 poultry farmers were supported with 400kg of maize grain, further strengthening food production and sustainability.

To consolidate these gains and enhance service delivery, the government recruited 161 personnel into the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, led by Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye. Among these, 56 agricultural extension officers were deployed to ensure farmers receive adequate technical guidance, modern agricultural information, and climate-smart practices to improve productivity. Beyond manpower. The ministry, under the watch of Commissioner Olaleye, has intensified farmer training programmes, equipping them with vital knowledge on climate change and weather forecasts. Farmers are now better prepared to adapt to changing rainfall patterns, mitigate risks, and improve resilience in farming—thereby boosting productivity and reducing losses. To address post-harvest losses caused by poor rural infrastructure, the government has embarked on the construction of about 68 km of rural roads under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP). In addition, the physical improvement of three major markets across the state is ongoing under the Agro-Logistics programme, a subsector of RAAMP, supported by the World Bank and AFD. These interventions will reduce wastage and improve market access for rural farmers and enhance overall agricultural productivity.

Recognising that finance is a major challenge for farmers, Governor Makinde, through the Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State (ACCOS), approved and disbursed ₦1 billion in loans to farmers—a programme that is still ongoing. This intervention has enabled thousands of farmers to expand production, improve their standard of living, and invest in modern farming techniques. Governor Makinde’s holistic approach to agricultural development—ranging from subsidies and input support to farmer training, infrastructure, and institutional strengthening—has set Oyo State on a progressive path toward achieving food security and positioning agriculture as a major driver of economic growth.

•Olusegun is Media Officer, Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

