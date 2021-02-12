Revalidation of membership excercise will boost APC ― Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisoye Fagade, has said that the revalidation excercise of the party will boost party membership and place it on the path of victory in 2023.

Fagade disclosed this while speaking with journalists after revalidating his membership of the party at his ward in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to him, the excercise is the best thing that is happening to the party in recent time. He said that the party needs rejuvenation adding that “right now we are registering new people who have not been registered with the party before. It’s a way for the party to boost its membership.”

“I am grateful to God that I am able to do the registration today. I can say I am a member of APC and I will enjoin everybody to do the same.

“You can’t question what you are not part of, you can only ask questions on what you are part of and this is the structure,” he said.

While expressing his satisfaction on the excercise so far, Fagade said, “the participation is amazing, in my ward alone, we have done over 100 in one day and today is the first day.”

He however harped on the need for party members to unite.

He said “We need to do what is supposed to be done before we can claim victory but we are on the part of victory, we need to come together, remain together to make sure that we channel our efforts to make sure that we have a better nation.”

