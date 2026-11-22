A Plateau State-based clergyman and community leader, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, has endorsed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the 2027 presidential election, urging Nigerians to support his candidacy.

Dachomo made the endorsement in a post on X on Sunday, calling on Nigerians to set aside political affiliations, ethnic sentiments and religious differences when deciding who should lead the country.

“Nigeria, we must get it right this time. Vote for Peter Obi,” he wrote.

The clergyman urged voters to assess presidential candidates based on their character, track records, policies and commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians rather than their political parties or campaign promises.

He also challenged Nigerians to consider which candidates could offer credible solutions to insecurity, create opportunities for young people, strengthen the economy and protect citizens’ rights.

“Do not sell your future for a bag of rice or a few thousand naira. Your vote is your voice, and it carries the power to shape the future of generations,” Dachomo said.

He further urged Nigerians to pray, reflect and make informed choices at the polls, expressing hope that the country would overcome its challenges under a leadership committed to serving the people.

“May God heal our nation,” he added.

The endorsement comes days after Dachomo expressed grief over the killing of three residents of Bel Village and a military personnel during a fresh attack on the community in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The cleric described the attack, which reportedly occurred on Sunday evening, as another painful chapter in the prolonged violence affecting communities in the state.

He questioned how many more families would be thrown into mourning before residents could enjoy lasting peace and security.

“How many more families must be thrown into mourning before our communities can know peace? How many more mothers must weep over their children? How many more children must grow up asking why their fathers and mothers never returned home?” he asked.

Dachomo also expressed solidarity with the military personnel killed in the attack, noting that security operatives also leave behind grieving families.

“A soldier is also someone’s child, husband, father, brother or friend. Who will comfort the family waiting for him to return?” he said.

The clergyman, who said he had personally witnessed the suffering of families affected by violence, lamented the trauma inflicted on widows and children by repeated attacks.

“As a shepherd of God’s flock, these tragedies do not leave me untouched. When one family mourns, I feel their pain. When one community is attacked, my heart is wounded. I cannot preach about love, compassion and the value of human life and remain silent when innocent people are being killed,” he said.

Quoting Romans 12:15, which urges believers to “weep with them that weep”, Dachomo said he stood in solidarity with victims and residents of Bel Village, the wider Sho Community and Barkin-Ladi.

He also called on the Federal Government, Plateau State Government and security agencies to strengthen security in vulnerable communities, arrest those responsible for the killings and ensure they are prosecuted.

The cleric urged authorities to protect farmers, women, children and other residents from attacks while praying for the recovery of injured victims and comfort for families who lost loved ones.