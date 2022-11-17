Rev. Amadi polls 3,233 votes to emerge new Assemblies of God superintendent

Following the retirement of Rev. Ejikeme Ejim as the Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, Nigeria, Dr. Abel Amadi has been elected as the new General Superintendent of the church after polling a total of 3,233 votes to defeat his closet rival, Rev. Dr. Godwin Amaowoh who polled 1,208.

Chairman of the Council Meeting, Rev. Isaac Mpamugo, announced the results on Thursday during the 37th General Council meeting held at Evangel University, Okpoto campus, in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The election of the new superintendent came barely two days after Rev. Ejikeme Ejim retired as the council superintendent and the General Treasurer, Dr Vincent Alaje, reached the mandatory 70 years retirement age.

Rev. Amadi from Owerri in Imo State was the District Superintendent of Owerri East District and a member of the dissolved current Executive Committee.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election into the offices of Assistant General Superintendent, General Secretary, Treasurer and members of the Executive Committee resumes Thursday.

Speaking at the send-forth ceremony, the first Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu, lauded the retiring national leaders of the church for their rare leadership qualities and dexterity.

The former Ebonyi governor, who is currently representing Ebonyi North in the Senate, described the retiring Assemblies of God Council officers as great men of God who served the church and humanity with humility, dedication and fear of God.





Egwu, who was the chairman of the event, observed the church had been very lucky in terms of electing selfless leaders and stressed that the retiring council officers made commendable contributions to the progress of the church and society in general.

He said, “If you look at the two retiring generals you will agree with me that of a truth God has been with us (Assemblies of God). I want to thank God for the life of our generals who are retiring today because they discharged the duties of their offices with humility, selflessness and fear of God.

“Today, we are here to celebrate them, and to pray God to continue to be with them as they retire after a glorious time with the church.”