Return to God to rebuild self, society, Okowa charges Nigerians

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, charged Nigerians to take a recount of their lives and activities as socio-economic activities in the country experience hiccups.

The governor made the call at an open air funeral service of the late first civilian Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Simeon Ebonka, held at Owa Model Secondary School, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area.

He said that it had become necessary for people to take stock of their lives because prevailing situation in the country were reflections of attitudes of individuals, organizations and governments, adding that the time to make a change and seek God’s face was now.

According to him, there is time for us to make amend; there is time for us to improve our relationship with God; there is time for us to truly display that which the Lord has instructed unto us that we should love our neighbours as ourselves.

Okowa stated that everyone needed to return to God for rebuilding and re-orientation, adding that it was important to be obedient to Him and to continue to work in His ways for the good of the people and community.

He advised that people should operate in a Godly manner “as it will be impactful and when you are departed, the Lord will receive you and men on earth will truly speak great things about you.”

He said that the demise of Ebonka, who was deputy governor to late Chief Felix Ibru from January, 1992 to November, 1993, was very painful.

The governor said that Ibru and Ebonka laid the foundation upon which successive administrations in the state had continued to build on, adding that the history of the state would not be complete without the mention of Ebonka’s name.

He disclosed that of all the work that late Ebonka did, the most instructive was that after leaving office, he became an evangelist, working in the vineyard of God and winning souls for God.

“Obviously, his becoming an evangelist was a remarkable aspect of his life. Those who go out to win souls for God, their work will be recorded in heaven. I thank God for His life.

“In spite of the fact that he came out in politics and by God’s grace, he was elevated to a very high position, our late brother became very humble. That is one thing that you cannot take away from our late brother, Simeon Ebonka.

“While in office, he was humble, outside office, he was very humble. He was very humble and friendly to all. I may not have visited him daily but I knew him very deeply and even as governor, I know that he did offer me a lot of advice that have continued to help me today.

“It is painful, very painful that we have lost him at the age of 72. He still had a lot more to do, but the Lord God knows why He has called him at this point in time. We cannot question God,” he said.

“So, for those of us that are here today, it is not about talking about the life and time of his Excellency, our departed brother, Simeon Ebonka, it is about us; it is about the life we live and it is about the impact that we make. Doing the best you can to positively impact humanity in accordance with the biblical teachings of God is of great importance,” the governor added.

Earlier in his sermon titled ‘Set Your House in Order Before You Die’, Bishop Michael Asiwe who quoted copiously from the holy Bible said that nobody would live for eternity, pointing out that people should live in accordance with the dictates of God.

He harped on the need for Christians to give their lives to God, adding that our relationship with God, our family members and the church was of paramount importance, even as he urged them (Christians) not to leave any problem for their children and family members.

After the open air funeral service that was attended by a retinue of men of God, the remains of Evangelist Simeon Ebonka was taken to his country home in Boji-Boji Owa in a motorcade for internment.

Dignitaries that attended the funeral service included the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa, former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue and Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie.

