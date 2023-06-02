The Nigeria Labour Congress has asked the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to revert to the old pump prices of premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, or face industrial action.

NLC gave the NNPCL till Wednesday to return to the old price of N194 per litre, or it would direct its members to withdraw their services nationwide.

Rising from an extensive National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, who told journalists about the decision of the meeting with the major organs of the Congress, said that NNPCL on Wednesday jerked up the pump prices of PMS by over 200 percent bringing the price of fuel to between N488 and N557 per litre.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, at his inauguration as the 16th president of Nigeria, pronounced that the fuel subsidy has ended, which triggered hike in the fuel pump price and by extend more economic hardship to Nigerians.

The pronouncement has, however, generated debates, with Labour insisting on the old pump price.

A meeting with the federal government team and organised labour on Wednesday ended in a deadlock.

Both parties are, however, expected to resume negotiations on Sunday.

However, Ajaero, after a unanimous decision of all NLC affiliate unions, directed unions to commence mobilisation immediately ahead of the planned nationwide protest.

In his words, “The NLC decided that if by Wednesday next week the NNPCL, a private limited liability company, that illegally announced a price regime in the oil sector, refuses to announce revert itself for negotiation to continue, that the NLC and all its affiliates, will withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide until this is complied with.

“The NNPCL doesn’t have the monopoly to act illegally even as a private company. The NLC NEC, therefore, directed all state councils and all industrial unions to commence mobilisation from this moment to make sure that this action is enforced. The action has commenced at this moment

He also called for a probe of the subsidy regime.

The labour leader also urged the NNPCL to ensure a proper account of the amount of petroleum products Nigerians consume daily.

He accused the NNPCL of refusing to disclose beneficiaries of subsidy and landing cost of petroleum products.

He said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress is calling for a thorough probe in the process of subsidy to know those involved and the amount involved. Investigate it properly before it is swept under the carpet.

“All well-meaning Nigerians should not tolerate the current attempt to sweep the fraudulent practices in the subsidy regime.”