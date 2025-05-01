Return of Boko Haram in Borno: The untold story

Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU, looks at the factors that have led to the recent return of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State. His report:

The atmosphere was serene. Inside the spacious Government House press gallery, journalists from both conventional and new media were eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, who was billed to address them on the on security situation in the state. His media aide, Dauda Iliya, had a day earlier sent invitations to members of the press for the press briefing. It was gathered from some of the journalists that this press conference was going to be unusual because members of the press were never invited to cover the weekly security meeting. Thus, the sudden invitation sent a signal to the journalists that all was not well.

When Professor Zulum finally entered the jam-packed room, he asked in his dialect (Kanuri), “Are the press ready?” Then staring at the faces of the anxious newsmen in the room, he started by lamenting the worsening security situation in the state, despite the efforts put in place by both the Federal Government and security agencies.

Professor Zulum told the media that in the last couple of months, insurgents had carried out 11 co- ordinated attacks in different parts of the states which resulted in the deaths of innocent souls and security personnel in the state.

Among the attacks, was a coordinated attack on a military base in Borno State which led to the death of at least 16 people, including security personnel. The Wajiroko Brigade attack led to the death of at least four soldiers including the brigade commander, while many were injured during the attack.

Also at Wulgo, a village about 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) from the Cameroonian border town of Fotokol, insurgents killed 12 soldiers and injured a dozen others.

According to the governor, these attacks were serious threat to the state and by extension the North-East region.

‘We are losing ground’

In his address Professor Zulum said the authorities were losing ground to the insurgents every day. He noted that these attacks were really disturbing and called for urgent collaboration both from within and from neighbouring countries like Chad, Niger and Cameroon. His words: “As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signal that Borno State is losing ground.

“As you are all aware my administration has been very supportive of the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists leading to relative peace in the last three years, it is disheartening to note the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa local government, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, Izge in Gwoza local government areas among other related killing of innocent civilians and security agencies calls for serious concern, and it is a set back in the fragile state of Borno and the North East region.

“In as much as Borno Government under my leadership commends the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies for their unwavering support in the fight against Boko Haram, more efforts have to be put in place through equipping and deploying of technological warfare to the military to stem the tide of all renewed attacks bedevilling parts of the Sahelian Borno which shares international border with three African countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.”

Three LGAs under Boko Haram control

In his own remarks, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakara Umar Elkanemi, raised the alarm that three local government areas — Guzamala, Marte, Abbadam and parts of Mobbar — were still under the control of Boko Haram.

Even though, he praised the counter-terrorism operations by security agencies in the region, the first class monarch called on the Federal Government to reconstruct the Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri, Maiduguri-Dikwa-Ngala, Maiduguri-Monguno-Kukawa and Biu-Damaturu federal roads, among others. He said the reconstruction of these roads will enable security agencies to tackle the insurgents saying, “Whenever an attack is being carried out, it takes our security personnel hours before getting to the scene.”

Who is responsible for the recent attacks?

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that repentant Bako Haram were responsible for the recent attacks. A journalist who pleaded for anonymity told Nigerian Tribune that the “repentant Boko Haram are mostly tired of the new life they found themselves. In the forest, they were used to living in opulence. They eat what they want because they are paid heavily by their benefactors but now they’re not enjoying this lavish lifestyle any longer.

A concerned resident of Maiduguri, who gave his name as Dunoma, alleged that another problem is “they’re yet to be integrated into the society. People don’t accept them or believe they have repented. They’re still seen as Boko Haram members. If they’re passing by they’re addressed as ‘look at the repented Boko Haram.’ They’re usually not happy. Thus, they decided to return to the forest and continue the aggression they’re used to, sources stressed.”

Another factor linked to the renewed onslaught by the terrorists group is that they have now acquired knowledge in drone technology. It was gathered that many of the dislodged Boko Haram who escaped have improved themselves with knowledge about computers and drones.

Findings gathered they have regrouped and are now using the knowledge to stage a comeback by introducing drones as a new method of attacks.

Corroborating the above assertion was a military expert who pleaded for anonymity. He pointed out that the renewed attacks using drones is a new pattern of insurgency which poses a threat to national security, saying “without doubt we are now facing a new phase of insurgency.”

The alleged withdrawal of military equipment in the state and zone is another reason for the escalation of the insurgency. A resident of Damaturu, Abubakar Potiskum, stated in an interview that many military hardware were seen on the road moving towards Kano.

“This situation will definitely give insurgents a cue to operate at will since they’re now aware of the withdrawal of heavy military machinery,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, another resident of Damaturu in Yobe State asserted that since two months or so, “Every day, we saw movement of heavy military trucks coming from Maiduguri. We are not really comfortable. Usually they move in the night.”

FG committed to tackle new pattern of insurgency – Defence Minister

Piqued by the return of the insurgency in the state, the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru, visited the state to interface with Governor Zulum and top military brass. He noted that the Federal Government has promised to boost military assistance to Borno State as it grapples with emerging security challenges.

The minister, who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other senior military figures, made the remark during their recent on the spot visit to the troubled state.

According to him, the visit was aimed at assessing the security situation on the ground and determining what additional personnel and equipment the armed forces require.

“This strong team from the defence establishment is here – the Chief of Defence Staff himself, the outgoing and incoming theatre commanders, and top representatives from all the services,” the minister said.

Residents want FG to stop Boko Haram amnesty programme

Many of the residents who spoke to Nigerian Tribune in Maiduguri have called on the Federal Government to stop the amnesty programme, following the recent attacks linked to the repentant Boko Haram members.

A community leader in Gwange, Isiaka Malam, noted that the “insurgents have clearly proved that they cannot change. So there’s no point giving them respite. I think those arrested should be neutralised to send a signals to others.

“Yes, some have changed for the better. We have seen that. But some of them have returned to the forest. They have come and seen and reported everything to their masters.”

Speaking along the same line, a civil servant, told the Nigerian Tribune that adopting former Boko Haram members and even giving them training was a big security risk. He said, “Don’t give amnesty to the repentant Boko Haram if they’re arrested. They should be neutralised since they have now introduced a new pattern of attacks.”