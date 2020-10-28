Return looted items in three days, says Taraba police

The Taraba State Police Command on Wednesday gave perpetrators of Taraba looting three days ultimatum to return looted items or face the full wrath of the law.

This is contained in a statement by Mr David Misal, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Jalingo.

According to the statement, those in possession of the looted items should return them to the police, on or before October 31, 2020.

It stated that the command would be embarking on a serious search at the expiration of the date in order to arrest and prosecute offenders.

“The Taraba Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly those in the custody of looted property that, in our determination and unrelenting effort to recover and prosecute offenders, the Command will be embarking on search, arrest and recovery operations.

“This is aimed at identifying the looters as well as buyers of such property for appropriate action.

“The general public is also urged to identify and report to the police any person(s) reasonably suspected to be in possession of such property.

Tribune Online recalls that Taraba State government had earlier in the day, relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jalingo over massive looting to now run from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am daily.

