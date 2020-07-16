Return all govt properties in your possession, Oyo Assembly tells sacked Chairmen 

The Oyo State House of Assembly has asked the sacked Chairmen of the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas to urgently return all government properties in their possession to their respective councils.

This mandate, according to the state Assembly, follows Wednesday’s Appeal Court judgment of Justice Haruna Tsammani which set aside a May 6, 2019, High Court judgment restraining the Oyo State governor from dissolving the local government councils.

As contained in a matter of urgent public importance moved by the Majority Leader, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin, the Assembly held that Wednesday’s Appeal Court judgment affirmed the decision of the Governor Seyi Makinde government to sack Chairmen of the local councils.

The Assembly hinged its call on reports that some government properties had been declared missing in the various local councils and allegedly taken away by the sacked Chairmen.

In effecting the return, the Assembly tasked the state Commissioner of Police and other Security Agencies to ensure that all government property illegally taken away by the sacked Chairmen from the councils are returned.

Furthermore, the Assembly demanded the incumbent caretaker Chairmen of all LGs and LCDAs to take inventory of missing government properties and forward to it the details.

According to lawmakers, the demand for the sacked Chairmen to return all properties illegally taken away is in the spirit of ensuring accountability and continuity in governance.

Commenting, Honourables Jacob Abidoye representing Oriire constituency and Isiaka Tunde of Oyo East/Oyo West constituency urged the Assembly to withhold its directive to the sacked LG Chairmen until the Supreme Court rules on the case.

Honourable Isiaka Tunde, particularly, described the Appeal Court judgment as a kangaroo.

However, the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Mohammed Fadeyi; Honourables Francis Adetunji (Oluyole); Olusola Owolabi (Ibadan North East 2) and Adeola Bamidele (Iseyin/Itesiwaju) countered the comment of their other colleagues, noting that it was right that the sacked Chairmen returned all government properties in their possession because they were taken illegally.

Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin favoured the motion noting that the properties allegedly taken away by the sacked Chairmen, were government properties which were not acquired legally.

“If it was on record that those properties were acquired through auction or legal means, then the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly will not intervene and will not question such action.

“However, the properties were not rightfully acquired by the said Chairmen. They can’t continue to keep Government properties in their possession. That could amount to theft of Government properties,” Ogundoyin said.