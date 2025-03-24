The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has expressed deep concerns regarding the leave granted by the Federal Court of Appeal, Abuja, which allows the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to challenge a Federal High Court ruling barring it from retrying former Abia State Governor, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over alleged N7.1 billion fraud.

In a statement issued to newsmen by the President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the leave granted by the court and the subsequent actions by the EFCC were described as politically motivated.

According to him, the plot to retry Senator Kalu is a violation of the Nigerian Constitution and an affront to the principles of constitutional integrity.

The President General stated that the Federal High Court found no sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges against Senator Kalu and subsequently acquitted him.

He said: “The decision was made after a thorough legal process, and their discharge has put the matter to rest. However, the unexpected and abrupt retrial ordered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, raises serious concerns about the true motivations behind the recent leave granted by the Court of Appeal.”

Ibem noted that, given the political context in which these charges and the subsequent retrial are occurring, it is clear that the leave granted by the court may not be rooted in the pursuit of justice but rather in a broader political agenda.

He said: “The timing and circumstances of this retrial strongly suggest that it is being used to undermine the credibility and legitimacy of our revered Igbo leader, who is totally committed to the well-being of his people.”

They described the action as more of a tool to target and discredit Igbo leaders, rather than an honest attempt to ensure accountability for alleged corruption.

The body called on the EFCC to uphold the principle of justice, free from political interference or influence.

He said: “The retrial after an acquittal raises serious questions about the fairness of the process and the integrity of the legal system. Such actions risk eroding public confidence in the legal and political systems of our country and could set a dangerous precedent for politically motivated persecution.”

They urged the EFCC to reconsider its approach and to ensure that this case is handled in a manner that reflects the impartiality and fairness expected from national institutions.

They observed that justice must be pursued based on facts and legal merit, not political interests or motivations.

He said, “We trust that the EFCC will take these concerns into account and act in the best interests of justice and national unity.”

The youth body called on the EFCC not to allow itself to be used by politicians for the 2027 political permutations and calculations.

