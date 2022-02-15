Retirement: FG trains civil servants on entrepreneurship skills

Worried about life after retirement, the Federal Government through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has embarked on training for officers Small Scale Enterprises Department of the Directorate on entrepreneurship skills.

The training which has in attendance about 45 officers is in line with the policy thrust of the Federal Government to improve the capacity of officers.

The Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo while giving the Keynote address, said it is anticipated that the training and retraining of officers would provide them with abilities and skills which would prepare them to deal with the day-to-day challenges experienced in the course the discharge of their duties.

“This training exercise is expected to be a catalyst for all present so as to prepare them for all subsequent training schemes conducted by the Department.

“This is in view of the peculiar nature of the SSE Department where officers are resource persons at the training conducted by the department.

“Therefore, it behoves you to ask astute questions to ensure you obtain clarification on all topics covered during the training as you are all expected to understand and be able to train your beneficiaries on all business modules with ease”, he said.

The Director, Small Scale Enterprise Department (SSE), Mr Apakasa David, the training has the objective of ensuring continuity and sustainability of entrepreneurship skills training in the Directorate by bridging the gap left by the most skilled and experienced Trainers in the SSE department who have retired or are retiring soon.

He said the training will also “enhance the level of computing proficiency of SSE officers to effectively teach modules with computations and guarantee high quality of feasibility reports by graduates trainees of NDE training”.

The Lead Consultant of the training, Arc. Zubairu Usman said the training is aimed at equipping the civil servants on skills to manage enterprises during their post-service era.

“Retirement does not mean you are dead, in fact, some people start making more money in retirement than they made when they were in service.

“We are training them to be developers of enterprises and managers of enterprises, so when they retire and are no longer in service they will be learning how to start enterprise they will now practicalize it themselves, and they will be engaged in their post-service”, he added.