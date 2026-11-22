To bolster regional food security, the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, South-West, Nigeria (ARHOSPS-SWN), has called for the establishment of a South-West Regional Agricultural Development Council to be coordinated by the DAWN Commission.

According to the association, the proposed council should bring together key stakeholders across the agricultural value chain.

Recommended members include state Commissioners for Agriculture, private sector representatives, agricultural research institutes, and farmers’ organizations, alongside agricultural finance institutions such as the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), the Bank of Industry (BOI), and other relevant funding bodies.

Others are relevant federal agencies and representatives of women and youth agribusinesses.

This is contained in a 15-point communique at the end of its 13th Quarterly General Meeting held between November 17 and 19, in Lagos, the association stressed the need for state governors to align their development initiatives with the regional bodies to realize President Bola Tinubu’s vision for accelerated regional growth and integration.

The meeting with the theme: “Regional Integration in the South West: e Journey So Far,” was attended by delegates from Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Lagos, Osun and Ondo states.

The communique was signed by Barrister Demola Badejo, the Regional President and one-time Chairman of Ogun NUJ and the Secretary, Pastor (Mrs)Pastor (Mrs.) Adenike Olufadewa.

The association said the council is expected to operate a technical secretariat, annual work programme, performance indicators and a regional agricultural investment pipeline.

The body also called on the governments of the six South-West states to back key regional development initiatives.

Specifically, the retired bureaucrats are urging state authorities to prioritize the proposed expansion of rail networks, air links, and water transportation connecting state capitals and major cities across the region.

It also urged the DAWN, South-West Development Commissions and other development agencies in the region to adopt a single South-West Regional Integration Delivery Framework, jointly owned by the Governors and implemented through a formal DAWN–SWDC partnership, of the flagship programmes, lead institutions, responsibilities, milestones, funding and measurable outcomes rather than competing with one and other.

It also wants the South-West state governments to give serious consideration to the Association’s authored “Proposed Plan of Action for the Socio-Economic Development of the South-West Region of Nigeria” and adopt relevant recommendations in line with their respective development priorities.

The association appealed to South-West states to continue to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation and institutional collaboration through an institution coordinated approaches to address shared challenges particularly in economic development, infrastructure and security architecture.

The association was urged to continue to promote the welfare and wellbeing of pensioners, ensuring that the dignity and quality of life of retired public servants remains a priority on its agenda at all times.

It canvassed the need to prioritise cross-border system, the meeting recommended that emphasis should be put on Integrated Transport and Logistics; Food and Agro-Industrial Value Chains; regional power and digital connectivity; security and emergency response; human-capital development, health and education partnerships.

The communique stated: The meeting identified the need to publish Annual Regional Integration Scorecard on travel and freight times, Inter-State trade, Food losses and price spreads, jobs created, private investment mobilised, project completion, security outcomes and access to essential services among others to the world.

“The meeting recognizes the need to institutionalize citizen and private-sector participation in the Region through Business Councils, Farmer organisations, Universities, Traditional Institutions, Local Governments, and Youth and Women groups to ensure that Regional integration benefits are delivered to our communities and not confined to government offices.

On strengthening political and public service relations, political leaders were urged to rebuild trust and mutual respect with career public servants, considering the Public Service as an indispensable partner in governance and national development, uphold established administrative procedures and protect the Office of the Head of Service to ensure effective coordination, professionalism and management of the Public Service.

“On the Recognition and Utilisation of Retired Public Servants: The State Governments should recognise and continue to utilise the wealth of experience, institutional knowledge and administrative expertise of retired senior public servants in policy formulation and implementation and monitoring.”

The communique added: “On the need for promotion of intergenerational collaboration, we urge dtate governments to encourage collaboration between serving and retired public servants, combining the experience and institutional knowledge of the older generation with the creativity, energy and technological competence of younger professional through a Structured Engagement Platforms and advisory capacities.

“On promotion of professionalism and accountability: The Public Service in the zone should continue to strengthen integrity, transparency, innovation, accountability and commitment to public interest towards improved governance and effective service delivery to the citizens.”

On the Odu’a House Initiative, modelled after London’s Chatham House, political leaders and other stakeholders were urged to embrace the ‘Odu’a House Initiative’ as a non-partisan platform for constructive dialogue, policy discussions and development-oriented leadership in the South-West ahead of the 2027 polls.

The meeting also provided a platform for reflection on the plight of pensioners and serving officers in the region, constructively engaged and exchange of ideas on the progress, challenges and prospects of regional integration in the South-West, with emphasis on strengthening inter-state collaboration, economic cooperation and advancing sustainable regional development.

It added: “On the welfare of retired public servants: Appeals were made to the State Governments to sympathetically consider the payment of outstanding pension arrears and related entitlements already approved and being implemented at the Federal level to all retirees in the region.

“While appreciating the forthcoming Presidential assent to the Constitutional Amendment to establish the State Police, a proper shared policing network in the Region should be put in place that integrates the existing Amotekun Corps and complement the Federal Security Structure in the region.”

The association expressed its deep and profound gratitude to the Lagos State government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for the successful hosting of the meeting, the welfare of the pensioners in the state and delivery of good service to the people of the state.

The association also appreciated the efforts of the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. S. Olabode Agoro, the host association, state delegates and all participants for their active participation, valuable contributions and commitment to the objectives of the meeting.