Retired Police officers plan nationwide protest over contributory pension scheme

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Union of Retired Police Officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme has revealed that it will join forces with the other 35 state chapters to embark on a nationwide peaceful protest next month, as part of their continued demand for the removal of the Nigeria Police Force from the scheme.

The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter, Retired CSP Mannir M. Lawal Zaria, and his Vice Chairman, Retired ASP Danlami Maigamo, disclosed this in a press release made available to journalists in Kaduna.

“We have no option but to embark on another peaceful protest tagged the ‘Mother of All Peaceful Protests’ on July 21, 2025,” they stated.

The union emphasized that the upcoming protest would be nationwide and strictly peaceful, noting, “We are going to embark on a nationwide peaceful protest.”

“As law-abiding citizens, we shall continue to pursue our demand for the Nigeria Police to be exited from the CPS through peaceful means until our voices are heard,” the statement added.

This resolution was reached during the union’s monthly meeting held at the Police Officers’ Mess in Kaduna.

The central agenda of the meeting focused on unresolved issues surrounding the police’s participation in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

According to the union, a peaceful protest was previously held between February 24 and March 3 of this year at the National Assembly by the Kaduna and Bauchi State chapters.

During that protest, written complaints were submitted to five key offices, including the chairmen of relevant Senate and House Committees, as well as the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), at the Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

Despite these efforts, the group expressed disappointment over the lack of feedback from the National Assembly, particularly concerning the report from the public hearing on the establishment of a Police Pension Board, which was conducted on November 19, 2024.

They also disassociated themselves from any organization planning violent demonstrations, stressing that their grievances stem from economic hardship, financial embarrassment, depression, and a rising mortality rate among retired officers under the CPS.

