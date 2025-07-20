Retired Police officers’ agitation legitimate — NPF

… Assures safety, promises to secure ‘Mother of All Protests’

As retired police officers across the country prepare for a nationwide protest over pension concerns on Monday, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared its support for their right to peaceful assembly, but warned against attempts to hijack the demonstration for political ends.

The NPF, in a statement issued and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the NPF acknowledged the legitimacy of the grievances raised by retired officers, particularly their long-standing dissatisfaction with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)

Describing the agitation as genuine and deserving of attention, the Force, however, expressed concern over attempts by certain actors to politicise the issue and incite public distrust, just as it cautioned against efforts to exploit the situation for political or disruptive ends.

According to the FPPRO, the call for the police to exit the CPS dates back over a decade and has been consistently pursued by successive Inspectors-General of Police.

He attributed the lack of progress to entrenched legal, fiscal, and administrative challenges, emphasising that resolving the issue is beyond the mandate of any one police chief.

The Force emphasised that as much as it respects the concerns of its retired officers and recognises the pension crisis as a long-standing issue, it also expressed disappointment that some actors are allegedly twisting the retirees’ plight to stoke public distrust.

Adejobi explained in the statement that: “It is disheartening to observe how certain actors have chosen to politicise a sensitive welfare issue, weaponising the legitimate grievances of our retired colleagues for ulterior motives. Their intent is not reform, but disruption.

“Their tactics involve twisting facts, inflaming sentiments, and sowing distrust in the public space. These actions do a disservice not only to our noble institution but to the integrity of public discourse in our country.

“We, however, remain focused on the real issue, which is the welfare of those who once bore the burden of national security with courage and honour.

“The agitation for improved police pensions, particularly the call for exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), is not a recent development. It has spanned over a decade.

“Since 2014, successive Inspectors-General of Police have demonstrated empathy, engaged critical stakeholders, and provided institutional support for this cause.

“Yet, despite these earnest efforts, the desired outcome has remained elusive; not for lack of will, but due to entrenched legal provisions, fiscal limitations, and administrative bottlenecks.

“The hard truth is that exiting the Police from the CPS lies beyond the remit of any Inspector-General, as the matter is deeply woven into a web of statutory mandates, inter-agency protocols, and policy inertia.‎

“‎Moreover, expert projections indicate that as the scheme matures, its benefits are expected to significantly improve. Officers retiring within the next five years are projected to receive significantly more favourable pension outcomes than those currently exiting the system.

“In practical terms, this means that the longer one remains in the scheme, the less likely they are to experience the same pension challenges. This evolving reality demands a pragmatic review of our approach.

“In recognition of these constraints and shifting dynamics, the current Police leadership is pursuing a dual-track strategy of supporting the agitation in principle, while urgently exploring innovative, alternative solutions to address the immediate plight of our retirees.

“These include utilising internally generated revenues from police services to provide supplementary pension benefits, and mobilising private sector and corporate support for the establishment of targeted pension enhancement initiatives.

“These interventions are already underway and reflect a broader, more holistic strategy to elevate the welfare of our retired personnel, not merely through policy debates, but through tangible results. The Federal government has been sensitised enough and appropriate responses are being awaited,” he stated.

Adejobi stated further in the statement that the position of the Police should not be misconstrued as an attempt to suppress the retired Police officers protest, but should be seen as a reflection of the posture of a leadership willing to listen, engage, and act in good faith.

The Force, however, made it clear that for those who still choose to proceed, their rights will be fully respected and protected under the law, saying the Inspector-General has issued firm instructions to all Commissioners of Police across relevant jurisdictions to ensure the protest remains peaceful and secure.

He said apart from this, officers have been sensitised on the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and the need to treat retired officers with the utmost respect.

He disclosed that the intelligence and operational units have also been activated to monitor the situation and preserve institutional integrity throughout the demonstration.

The statement read: “Let it be stated unequivocally that this explanation is not intended to suppress the planned protest. On the contrary, it reflects a leadership that listens, understands, and engages in good faith.

“The Inspector-General of Police has interacted extensively with many retired officers over the past year, and several groups have since withdrawn their support for the protest, having appreciated the direction of current efforts.

“However, for those who still choose to proceed, their rights will be protected. The protest is scheduled to take place on Monday, 21st July 2025, primarily within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and any other State Command where prior notification has been duly given”

Adejobi said, “Accordingly, the Inspector-General of Police has directed all Commissioners of Police to ensure the peaceful conduct of the protest within their jurisdictions, especially in the FCT and other states where formal notice has been received; provide adequate security coverage to our retired colleagues who have chosen to publicly express their grievances.

“They should prevent any hijack of the protest by miscreants, political actors, or non-retired agitators; sensitise officers and men under their command on the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, and the obligation to show utmost respect to our retired colleagues; while deploying intelligence and operational resources to protect lives, maintain public order, and safeguard institutional integrity.

“The Inspector-General of Police charges all officers to note that this protest, described as “the mother of all peaceful protests”, must not only be peaceful; it must be exemplary, and as such should stand as a national model for dignified expression of grievance and responsible public order management.

“We must show, by conduct and command, that the Nigeria Police Force is both professional and humane.‎”

The FPPRO reiterates that “this is more than a directive; it is a call to institutional responsibility, a test of our maturity, our values, and our discipline.

“Let us rise to this moment with wisdom, restraint, and unwavering respect for those who served before us.

“Serving officers are, however, warned not to be misled by those who either are ignorant of the ethics of our profession or are up to manipulations and disruption.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

