Retired officers’ protest: IGP directs CPs to prevent hijack, provide security

As retired police officers across the country prepare for a nationwide protest over pension concerns today (Monday), the Inspector-General of Police has directed all Commissioners of Police to ensure the peaceful conduct of the protest within their jurisdictions, especially in the FCT and other states where formal notice had been received.

He equally directed them to provide adequate security coverage to all the retired colleagues who have chosen to publicly express their grievances; prevent any hijack of the protest by miscreants, political actors, or non-retired agitators and sensitive officers and men under their command on the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, while deploying resources to protect lives, maintain public order, and safeguard institutional integrity.

The NPF, in a statement issued and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP acknowledged the legitimacy of the grievances raised by retired officers, particularly their long-standing dissatisfaction with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Describing the agitation as genuine and deserving of attention, the force however, expressed concern over attempts by certain actors to exploit the agitation for public distrust, just as it cautioned against efforts to co-opt the agitation for ulterior motives or disrupt the event.

According to the FPPRO, the CPS dates back over a decade and has been consistently pursued by successive Inspectors-General of Police.

He attributed the slow progress to entrenched legal, fiscal, and administrative challenges, emphasizing that resolving the issue is beyond the mandate of any one police chief.

The force emphasized that it remains as it respects the concerns of its retired officers and has treated their pensions as a long-standing issue of expressed discontent and deserving of the retirees.

“It is disheartening that some certain actors have weaponized this as a sensitive welfare issue, weaponizing the legitimate grievance of retirees for their own ulterior motives. In their efforts, infaming sentiments and stirring unrest in the public space. This does a disservice not only to the noble institution, but also undermines our collective security in our country.

“We, however, remain focused on the welfare and the well-being of those who chose to bear the burden of our nation with courage and honour”

The police chief noted that the agitation for improved police pensions, particularly the call for exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), had spanned over a decade.

“Since 2014, successive Inspectors-General of Police have demonstrated commitment, engaged stakeholders, and provided institutional support within their scope of authority.

“Yet, despite these earnest efforts, the desired outcome has remained elusive, not for lack of will, but due to entrenched institutional fiscal limitations and administrative bottlenecks.

“The hard truth is that exiting the police from the CPS lies beyond the remit of any Inspector-General, as the matter is woven into inter-agency protocols, and policy inertia.

“Moreover, expert projections indicate that as the scheme matures, its benefits are expected to significantly improve. Officers retiring within the next five years are projected to receive significantly more favourable terms than those currently exiting the system

“In practical terms, this means that the longer one remains in the scheme, the less likely they are to experience the same pension challenges. This evolving reality demands a pragmatic review of our approach.”

In recognition of these constraints and shifting dynamics, he said the current police leadership is pursuing a dual-track strategy of supporting the agitation in principle, while urgently exploring innovative, alternative solutions to address the immediate plight of retirees.

“These interventions are already underway and reflect a broader, more holistic strategy to elevate the welfare of not only our retired officers, but through regulatory reform. The Federal Government has been sensitised enough and appropriate responses are being awaited,” he stated.

Adejobi said in the meantime, both internal mechanisms and operational units had been activated to monitor the situation and strengthen institutional integrity throughout the police.

“The Inspector-General of Police charges all officers to note that this protest, described as ‘mother of all peaceful protests’, must not only be peaceful; it must be exemplary, and as such should be seen as a national show of dignified expression of grievance and responsible public order management.”