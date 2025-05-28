Retired IGP Adamu hails Tinubu’s ‘giant strides’ in two years

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the significant achievements recorded during his two years in office.

In his goodwill message marking the second anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, the former police chief described the President’s leadership as highly impactful and transformative.

He praised the progress made across key sectors and urged Nigerians to support the government’s reform initiatives.

President Tinubu, who assumed office in May 2023, has spent the last two years implementing extensive reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The administration has been credited with improvements in power supply, with generation increasing to over 6,000 megawatts, and crude oil output rising from 600,000 barrels per day to approximately 1.8 million.

Economic indicators show steady progress. Inflation declined from 34.8 percent to 24.48 percent by February 2025, GDP rose by 3.8 percent, marking its highest level in five years, and debt servicing reduced from 97 percent to 68 percent.

The government also settled $5 billion in outstanding foreign exchange obligations, while revenue generation exceeded N9.1 trillion, and Nigeria’s trade surplus grew by 209.6 percent to N18.86 trillion in 2024.

Federal allocations to states increased alongside the adoption of a unified foreign exchange system aimed at strengthening economic stability.

Social interventions have remained a priority. The administration disbursed N45.6 billion in student loans across tertiary institutions, while ongoing reforms in the solid minerals sector are projected to generate $700 billion in long-term revenue.

Adamu commended the administration’s inclusive approach to governance, describing its accomplishments as clear evidence of a focused and determined leadership.

He also expressed confidence that the next phase of the Tinubu presidency would yield even more tangible benefits for Nigerians.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE