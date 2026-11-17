Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Frank Mba, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from the University of Ibadan, with former Force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, celebrating the achievement.

Mba received the doctoral degree during the university’s 78th convocation ceremony held on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adejobi announced Mba’s academic achievement in a congratulatory post on his X handle, describing the retired police officer as his former boss, mentor and personal friend.

He also recalled the nickname “The Covenant Child”, by which Mba is fondly known.

“Congrats to my good boss, mentor and personal person, DIG Frank Chukwuemeka Mba, Esq., mni, fnipr, PhD, (RTD), the one we fondly call The Covenant Child, on your convocation today at the University of Ibadan, the premier University,” he said.

“You came, you saw, and you conquered. To earn a PhD in UI is not a joke. You are indeed an achiever.”

Adejobi further wished Mba continued success and blessings, adding, “The Lord will grant you all your heart’s desires. Congratulations, once again, boss.”

Mba’s latest academic achievement comes months after he retired from the Nigeria Police Force in March 2026, bringing an end to a 34-year career in the service.

He joined the police in May 1992 as a cadet officer and emerged as the best cadet in academics at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano.

Throughout his career, Mba held several strategic positions, including three separate tenures as Force Public Relations Officer and service as Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State.

He also served as Commissioner of Police in Ogun State before becoming Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Training and Development.

His international assignments included serving with the Nigerian police contingent to the United Nations Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007, an engagement that earned him a United Nations medal.

Beyond his policing career, Mba pursued legal and academic qualifications. He obtained a law degree from the University of Lagos, completed his studies at the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

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He subsequently earned a Master of Laws degree with distinction from the University of Dundee, Scotland.

In 2022, he completed the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, and became a Member of the National Institute.

Mba also attended the FBI National Academy in the United States and obtained a certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University.

Following his retirement, the former police chief established Frank Mba Legal, a law firm in Abuja, marking his transition into legal practice after more than three decades in policing.