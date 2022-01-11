Retired Customs officer turned fish farmer released by abductors in Kwara

A fish farmer said to be a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, kidnapped last Thursday in Kwara State has been released by his abductors.

It is recalled that the fish farmer was abducted on his farm at Oke Jia, Egbejila along Obate village in the Asa local government area, when the attackers, who reportedly trekked to the farm with dangerous weapons such as AK-47, “took the man away by trekking through the bush.”

According to a close source of the retired Customs officer, the kidnap victim was released on Monday night and was said to be recuperating in a private hospital.

The source, who confirmed that the fish farmer eventually paid N6 million ransom before his release, said that the abductors demanded a sum of N10 million.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed that the farmer had been released, however, said that he needed to make contacts before he could give details.

An earlier statement by the PPRO on the development said that the retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service was kidnapped on his farm located at Oke Jia, Egbejila at about 1730hrs on January 6, 2022, by some unknown gunmen speaking a particular Nigerian language.

“On the visit to the scene after the incident by the command’s operatives, four empty shells of expended ammunition were recovered.”

Meanwhile, four persons kidnapped along Obbo Ayegunle/Osi road in the Ekiti local government area of the state last week, including a mechanic; Sunday Balogun, his pregnant wife; Mary, his apprentices, Taiye and his twin brother, Kehinde, are yet to be freed by their abductors, except the wife.

Speaking on the incident, a close member of the family, Mrs Laoye Seyifunmi said that the kidnappers abandoned Sunday’s vehicle at the roadside after the incident.

Another close family source, who does not want his name in print said that the kidnappers have contacted the family demanding N10 million ransom.

“They have contacted the family demanding N10 million ransom. We have been able to negotiate it to N4 million.

“Although the family and community have been able to gather N2 million, they rejected it and said that a Toyota Sienna in his workshop should be sold to pay the ransom.”

A top security official confirmed the incident, saying that the wife of the mechanic, Mary, has been freed.

