Rethink plans to dump PDP for ADC, Bode George charges Atiku, Tambuwal, others

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and other party chieftains to reconsider their plans to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

It would be recalled that on 2 July 2025, Atiku, Tambuwal, and other PDP chieftains, alongside Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), as well as chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) — including former Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and former Governor Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State — had unveiled the ADC as a political platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 General Elections. The party’s long-time National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, had relinquished power to pave the way for new leadership.

Chief George made the call on Thursday during a media chat with journalists at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, while delivering an address titled Celebration of Restoration. He noted that the PDP is back and described the idea of defection as tantamount to “dancing on the graves” of the party’s founding fathers. He emphatically declared that the PDP is back on course.

Speaking at the event, which was attended by former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; former Minister of Communications, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju; Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Oshodi; and other party chieftains and members, George stated that the PDP had weathered the storm and was now ready to take power from the ruling APC. He stressed that there was every reason to celebrate the party’s restoration.

George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, urged those contemplating dumping the PDP to reconsider. He recalled that those who had taken such steps in the past had eventually returned, adding that there was no comparison between the ADC coalition and the PDP, the main opposition party.

“We thought we should celebrate the restoration of the party. Of course, we had crises at the national level that made people believe the PDP was collapsing.

“But I’m happy to tell you that there is a celebration of resurrection, which is important. Kaduna has done theirs, we are doing ours, and there will be a meeting in Ibadan.

“We can’t but remind the people that this party has weathered the storms. The Iroko tree, no matter the storm, will shake, but because of its roots, it will remain standing,” he stated.

“I feel disheartened for those who are foundation members of the party and who had become number two, number three in this country. I want to appeal to their conscience to do a rethink. Can you leave your father’s house because it’s leaking? The party made you.

“My advice to them is to take things softly. There is no way you can compare this congregation with ours. They did it before, when they got beaten, they ran back to the party. It’s a shame.

“The major reason for coming together is that they want to defeat Bola Tinubu. But by procedure in the party, there is no part of our constitution that permits someone from the North to contest in 2027.”

“Those guys are dancing on the graves of our founding fathers. A rolling stone gathers no moss. The initial movement is a mistake on their part. Let them retrace their steps. The same mistake we made at the convention is what we are still repeating. I warned them, you only know the beginning, you can’t determine the end. With what those people are doing, they are putting fuel into the fire,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has enjoined President Tinubu to set up a special intervention fund to address hunger in the land and support youth development. He said the fund should be used for skill acquisition programmes for those seeking employment.

George proposed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should lead the fundraising effort with a personal donation of ₦5 billion, and suggested that Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of banks across the country should also contribute. He pledged to make his own donation as well.

“As a celebration, let Mr President come up with an intervention fund. All those at the banks should be made to contribute. Mr President should donate ₦5 billion; after all, his wife made donations. I will also make a donation.

“That fund will be used for skill acquisition by those who want to have jobs. I believe it’s doable—if you are genuinely elected as the President by the people.

“There is no local government in the country that is not blessed with people and resources, so what is the problem? Leadership! Let Tinubu and his team, Sanwo-Olu and his team, solve the social problems in the country,” he said.

Bucknor-Akerele, in her own remarks, stressed that the PDP was back on course and poised for the forthcoming local government elections holding this Saturday across Lagos State. She projected that the party was equally on its way back to Aso Villa come 2027.

She lamented that the APC came to power promising change, which it had failed to deliver, and added: “PDP will change it. PDP is back.”

“When APC came to power, they promised change and we have seen the change, but PDP will change it. PDP is back.

“We are going for the local government and the people are with us. We are going to be back in power,” she boasted.

Gen. Olanrewaju categorically stated that the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State was unconstitutional, arguing that the exercise, scheduled for this Saturday, must be postponed in light of the newly signed Local Government Law by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“How would you sign a Bill, then you are now pushing its implementation to August?” he questioned.

Also speaking, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Onikepo Oshodi, in her brief remarks, said the party knew what it achieved for the people during its 16 years in power, and asserted that Nigerians were now calling for its return.

“We were in power for 16 years, we know what we did for the people. Now Nigerians are asking PDP to come back,” she said.

